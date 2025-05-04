15 Coworker Conflicts That Might Be Messy Enough for Reality TV

In my first job, I was the youngest staff member by a lot of years, and I was really anxious and nervous to get everything correct. Most staff members were very kind and welcoming, but one woman just had some sort of vendetta against me.

She would nitpick every single thing I did, and speak to me in the most condescending tone, constantly. It got to the point where I called in sick a few times when I knew I had to work with her because the dread was too much.

One day, we finally went head-to-head when I basically said, “I don’t like the way you’re talking to me and especially in front of customers.” I was visibly upset, and she tried to justify herself at first, being quite hostile with her words. However, the issues stopped after that, and she made an extra special effort to be nice to me. © princessjah- / Reddit