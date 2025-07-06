My Husband Chose a Vacation Over Our Baby—Now He’s Facing the Consequences

At 37 weeks pregnant, I was already feeling the weight of the world on my shoulders. My husband and I had been preparing for our little one’s arrival, but as the days went by, it felt like I was carrying the responsibility for everything.



Then, my mother-in-law surprised my husband with an all-expenses-paid trip to Europe, telling him he needed to “rest” before becoming a new father. She handed me a simple bracelet, telling me it was my job to prepare for the newborn while he took a break. But I couldn’t hold back anymore. To me, it was the last straw. “We both need to prepare. It’s not just my job,” I said, my voice trembling with frustration. Then, my husband looked at me, and his next words sent a chill down my spine. “Actually, I really need a break before everything changes. Don’t be so selfish. If you can’t go, at least let me take the last sip of freedom.”

I froze, stunned, as my heart pounded with anger. I had been expecting empathy, not a dismissal. I had carried the weight of this pregnancy, and now, with a few weeks to go, my husband was going on vacation instead of helping me prepare. I made a choice.



I told his mother that the trip was off because I wasn’t okay with him going. Then I turned to my husband and said, “You need to choose. You stay here with us. Or you pack your bags and leave. Forever.” He stayed. He was angry, accusing me of ruining his last chance to relax before becoming a father. I can’t shake the feeling that this is the end for us. I can’t look at him the same way. We barely talk. This is very hard for me. Now, as I replay it all in my mind, I’m left wondering—did I really do the right thing? Or did I make a mistake by controlling his choice?



Barbara