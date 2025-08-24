My SIL Wanted to Get Me Fired So I Ruined Her Wedding

When we arrived at the wedding, she was instantly next to me telling me to leave. I told her, “I thought you wanted valuable family time?” She yelled, “You’re not following the dress code!” I responded, “Really? last time I checked, white is a nature-inspired color.” She just huffed and left.



To make matters worse, I caught the bouquet during the toss, I “accidentally” spilled my drink on her gown, and pushed her every time I was on the dance floor to steal the show. I really showed her what snooping into other people’s business gets her. But, after the wedding my husband took me aside saying I was being childish and need to apologize to her. I don’t think I owe her anything. What do you think is fair?



Sincerely,

Clara B.