My SIL Wanted to Get Me Fired So I Ruined Her Wedding
Some people may feel that revenge is justice and the only way others must be taught a lesson. Others may believe in karma. In this instance, Clara believed that revenge was the right answer when dealing with her jealous SIL, but things, as with most revenge stories, have backfired.
My SIL is jealous of my success.
Dear Bright Side,
About a year ago, I was up for a big promotion in my company. I was about to become Marketing Head. I worked really hard to get to where I was and missed a lot of time with my friends and family. Everyone supported me and understood, except my sister-in-law.
She kept complaining that I barely have time for family and that I needed to stop being such a workaholic. But, I knew she was just jealous because she was unemployed for quite some time and barely got into any job interviews. So, I just ignored her, until she put her nose where it didn’t belong.
She derailed my career because of her resentment.
We had a big family gathering at my place. She snuck into my home office and sent an email from my work account to all my top clients saying I no longer want to work with them along with a bunch of insults. She even admitted to doing it because I “could use a break.” I was speechless. This stunt delayed my promotion by almost a year and I’ve never forgiven her since.
Now, she just announced that she’s getting married and sent out the invites. That was my lightbulb moment. She specified in the invite that she wants guests to wear nature-inspired colors like sage green or brown. I decided on the perfect nature color, white.
It felt so good to get back at her after all this time.
When we arrived at the wedding, she was instantly next to me telling me to leave. I told her, “I thought you wanted valuable family time?” She yelled, “You’re not following the dress code!” I responded, “Really? last time I checked, white is a nature-inspired color.” She just huffed and left.
To make matters worse, I caught the bouquet during the toss, I “accidentally” spilled my drink on her gown, and pushed her every time I was on the dance floor to steal the show. I really showed her what snooping into other people’s business gets her. But, after the wedding my husband took me aside saying I was being childish and need to apologize to her. I don’t think I owe her anything. What do you think is fair?
Sincerely,
Clara B.
What your SIL did in the past was uncalled for.
Thank you for sharing your story with us Clara. Your sister-in-law’s attempt to ruin your career can’t go unnoticed. She felt no remorse and never even apologized for it. Maybe approaching her then would’ve helped you let out your frustrations and resentments rather than allowing them to build for the following years.
Feeling the need for revenge.
While the revenge plan is nothing short of a plot in a drama-filled movie, you may want to step back and think about it all over again. Wearing white to a wedding and trying to steal the show is one of the pettiest forms of revenge. Maturing is realizing that revenge isn’t a dish best served cold, but a dish you shouldn’t even consider. Instead, talking to your SIL and telling her what she did back then angered you and you want some space would’ve been a much better call.
You may have caused things to escalate.
Your petty revenge dragged your husband into the mess and made you look bad. Now he’s stuck in the middle, and your marriage is paying the price. Is sticking it to her really worth hurting your own relationship? Now’s the time to think of a way to apologize to your husband and try to make him see that you did it because of your frustrations but you realized it wasn’t the best way to handle it.
Things might remain tense.
While a complete reconciliation with your SIL may not be possible or even desirable, finding a way to coexist peacefully for the sake of your husband and extended family is needed. Moving forward, you don’t have to pretend to be close, but avoid any further revenge tactics, because they only give her ammunition to paint you as the villain.
In times like these, revenge could tear families apart. A simple conversation or some distance may have resolved the issue rather than resorting to petty actions.