I Refused to Check My Pay During Maternity Leave—Then I Realized My Boss Tricked Me
When a woman informed her boss she was expecting, he congratulated her and approved her paid maternity leave without hesitation. But what followed left her financially drained, emotionally betrayed, and fighting to reclaim her dignity. Her story is a powerful reminder that even supportive words can hide serious injustice.
The letter
Hello Bright Side,
A couple of months ago, when I told my boss I was pregnant, he congratulated me and said, “Don’t worry about work.” I felt so relieved; he seemed genuinely supportive. My 12 weeks of paid leave were approved in writing, and I finally allowed myself to relax.
But halfway through my leave, I opened my payslip and froze. Zero. No paycheck, no note, nothing. Panicking, I called my boss, thinking it had to be a mistake.
He calmly said, “You must’ve forgotten that you agreed to unpaid leave. I told HR that’s what you wanted.”
That conversation never happened. When I pushed back, he just shrugged and said, “I mean, you’re not working—why should you earn full pay? We need to reward the people picking up your slack.”
Later, I found out he had actually divided my salary among my coworkers as “temporary bonuses to boost morale.” I spent my entire leave juggling a newborn and fighting to fix the mess — endless calls with HR, countless emails, even considering legal action. I drained my savings just trying to cover basic expenses.
When I finally came back to work, he greeted me with a big grin and said, “Welcome back to the family,” as if nothing had happened. I’m still trying to process it all. I feel taken advantage of, disrespected, and powerless. Was I wrong to expect fairness? Should I speak up, or just let it go?
—Natalie
A Few Suggestions For You
- Gather all documentation, emails, written approvals, payslips — anything that proves your paid leave was approved.
- Contact HR in writing, calmly asking for clarification on why your leave was processed as unpaid. Keep everything on record.
- Consult an employment lawyer, to understand your legal rights and whether you can recover your lost wages.
- Consider filing a complaint with your local labor board or employment standards office; they can investigate without you paying upfront.
- Quietly update your resume and start looking for other jobs to give yourself options if things get worse.
- Document every interaction with your boss or HR going forward, including meetings, emails, and casual comments.
- Talk to trusted coworkers if necessary, but be careful — avoid sharing too much and only speak to people you trust completely.
- Reach out to maternity rights organizations or local advocacy groups for guidance and potential support.
- Take care of your mental health, talk to friends, a therapist, or support groups. This betrayal can be emotionally draining.
- Prioritize your baby and yourself first. Fighting for your rights is important, but you can pace yourself and act when you feel ready.
