I Refused to Check My Pay During Maternity Leave—Then I Realized My Boss Tricked Me

Hello Bright Side,

A couple of months ago, when I told my boss I was pregnant, he congratulated me and said, “Don’t worry about work.” I felt so relieved; he seemed genuinely supportive. My 12 weeks of paid leave were approved in writing, and I finally allowed myself to relax.

But halfway through my leave, I opened my payslip and froze. Zero. No paycheck, no note, nothing. Panicking, I called my boss, thinking it had to be a mistake.

He calmly said, “You must’ve forgotten that you agreed to unpaid leave. I told HR that’s what you wanted.”