My Mother-in-Law Humiliated Me on My Birthday—My Revenge Was Obedience

Hi Bright Side,

I can’t stop giggling as I’m writing this, but here are how things unfolded with my MIL, who is not a bad person, as such, but did take things a bit too far. We live close to our in-laws, and my husband’s family is close-knit, so we meet quite often.

Now, every family’s equation is different, and our goes like this. My husband and I have our chores sorted. I do the cooking, and he cleans. This suits us just fine, given that not only do I enjoy cooking, I am a better cook than him.

Most of the family loves my cooking and have complimented me on several occasions. But there is a problem. My mother-in-law critiques everything I make. Like every single thing.

I could have added more cream or less salt, or done it this way, or that way, or cooked it more, or cooked it less... The list is endless! She does so cheerfully, so I can’t take offense, but it’s getting on my nerves. She also has a problem with my food being too “flavorful” and “spicy.”