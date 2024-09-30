I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
14 Disturbing Truths That Ruined People’s Trust
It's possible to spend years, even decades, with someone without realizing they’re concealing a profound, life-altering secret. In the collection we present today, people have revealed astonishing truths they've discovered about their nearest and dearest. We commend their bravery and openness in sharing these insights with a vast audience.
- My mom kept saying, “I can tell your boyfriend is a bad person.” She refused to meet his parents and even decided not to attend the ceremony. Years passed, and we were a happy couple, but she remained distant.
Then one day, the doorbell rang. Someone had left an old photo. I froze when I saw it was my mom as a young woman, kissing a man I recognized all too well—my boyfriend’s father. I tried calling to confront her, but she wouldn’t pick up. I went to ask my father-in-law, and he admitted that he and my mother had dated in college for three years; they were even engaged at one point, but he ended up cheating on her, and they broke up.
I was shocked. My mother had clearly not overcome the past and seemed determined to ruin my happiness simply because I was with the son of the man who had broken her heart. After that day, I completely lost my trust in her. Now, I wouldn’t even want her to meet her grandkids.
- Through a DNA service, I was contacted by someone claiming to be my first cousin, but I didn’t recognize the name. It turns out this cousin was put up for adoption at birth years ago by my aunt. My aunt had only confided in my mother, who told me after I started digging to figure out how we were related.
Now, my aunt is horrified that I found out about her child and avoids me at all costs during family gatherings. © never_mind_its_me / Reddit
- I found out that my wife of three months, whom I married to help her get citizenship, was cheating on me with the best man from our wedding. After three years of their relationship, they are now separated and have a child. Meanwhile, I'm happily involved with an amazing girlfriend.
© Yeen_North / Reddit
- My father found out from an obituary a few years ago that he had an aunt he never knew existed. He asked my grandmother about it, and they apparently put her sister in an institution when she was in her teens (sometime in the 1940s) because she was "too wild" and just never talked about her again.
Even when he asked her about it, she didn't want to discuss it with him. Eventually, she gave him the bare minimum—that she was very wild, and their father had her sent away to an institution.
© superstartsky / Reddit
- When I was around 2, my mom's mom was watching my sisters and me while my parents were at work in the city. She refused to let us see our parents for any reason, and we ended up staying with her for about half a year.
It turns out our parents were trapped in the city for two days because of a horrible snowstorm, so my nanny went to the courthouse and claimed they had abandoned us. She took temporary custody of us, and my parents had to wait six months to be deemed "suitable" parents.
© BloomieBoii / Reddit
- I was the illegitimate son of a man who was married and had a family. He had an affair, and his pregnant girlfriend gave me up for adoption. It was very awkward when I tracked down my half-sister through DNA matching, and we discovered how we were related. © Jekyllhyde / Reddit
- On the day my dad died, I discovered he had a secret family—a different wife and a thirteen-year-old daughter. While accessing his Facebook to post details about his wake, I found messages to his other wife. My world fell apart, and I was at a loss for how to tell my mom and my two brothers. To make things worse, all his relatives knew about this and never told us. © weekend_rockstar / Reddit
- When my grandmother died, she left our rental property (three houses) to me in her will, naming my dad as the guardian until I came of age. I only found out years after I turned 18 because my dad never told me. While going through old papers, I discovered her will and learned that he had sold one of the houses ages ago as if it were his own.
He also took out credit cards in my name when I was still a kid, so my credit was already messed up before I even turned 18. © Ludwig_Von_Koopa1 / Reddit
- My grandpa cheated on my grandma a lot when they first got together. They married only because she got pregnant. He had a son with someone else, and I just found out about him after my grandpa died. I guess my mom met him before, but never told anyone. © graciepaint4 / Reddit
- My best friend's mom tried to have an affair with my dad. He told my mom, which is why our families stopped hanging out, but they let me and my best friend continue seeing each other because they didn’t think it was fair to us.
Then my dad went on to cheat with a ton of women, claiming it was because he was depressed.
It also came out that my mom was in love with someone else while she and my dad were dating, but the guy didn’t want to be with her because she was pregnant. That’s why she stayed with my dad. © D***Unicorn0229 / Reddit
- I have a sister from a different father, who, like my father, has passed away. About a month ago, we found out that she has another brother on her father's side from when her dad cheated on my mom a couple of years before he got my mom pregnant. © mkicon / Reddit
- One week after my 35-year-old husband died unexpectedly, I went through his emails. I discovered a "location tracking" service he'd been secretly subscribed to for months. Curious, I managed to log in with one of his old passwords. To my shock, it showed his live location—not far from where we live.
Five minutes later, after pulling myself together, I got in the car and decided to track it down. Suddenly, a chat window popped up on the screen and I received a girl's photo and a text. It was from a username I didn't recognize, saying, "Are you still there? What should we do next?" Someone replied from my husband’s side with a selfie, but it wasn't my husband.
My stomach turned as I realized someone else had hacked his account. I wasn't sure if I felt relief or even more heartbreak at the empty hope that he might still be alive.
- I googled my grandfather over 10 years after his death and discovered he had a secret marriage before my grandmother. No one has asked her about it, partly because she's in her 80s now, and it seems like there's no point in bringing it up. © CharlieChooper / Reddit
- I found out from my mum's friend's brother that my dad has a secret family. Apparently, he cheated on my mum repeatedly with different women a few years ago and now has an entirely new family that he has never met. None of us are supposed to know about this. I have 6 siblings (7 of us in total) and even more siblings.
I don’t know if I’ve passed them in the street, at work, or if I need to do background checks on any romantic partners in case they might be a sibling...so yeah, thanks, Dad. © Fabulous-Dark / Reddit
