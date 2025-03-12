12 Real-Life Stories With Endings That Defy All Logic

“I’m from San Diego, and during the summer, you have to claim a bonfire pit on the beach really early in the morning if you want it for that night. So my friends and I got to the beach at 8 a.m. and stayed there all day to make sure we had a spot for our bonfire.

Just before sundown, a couple approached us and asked if they could share the fire. Since our group wasn’t too big, we agreed. However, they ended up bringing about 15 more people, completely surrounding the fire and pushing us out. We were annoyed, but after spending the entire day at the beach, we were too exhausted to argue, so we decided to head out.

What we didn’t know was that there was an extreme high tide warning that night. As we moved our things over the wall that separates the beachwalk from the beach, a massive wave rolled in and wiped out their entire group. It flipped over their table of food, swept away a bunch of sandals into the ocean, and soaked all their belongings. The most unforgettable part was one girl trying to jump over the wall to escape—she didn’t jump high enough and ended up falling right back into the water.” ©5hunned / Reddit