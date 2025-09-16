I Refuse to Be My Husband’s Backup Plan—I’m a Human, Not a Bank Account

Hello Bright Side,

Life has a strange way of showing you people’s true colors when you least expect it. I thought I had seen everything, but I was wrong. After 13 years of marriage, my husband told me he had “fallen out of love” and that he wanted to divorce. He had already talked to a lawyer before even telling me.

Things haven’t been great between us for about a year. I knew deep down that we were biding our time. So, it didn’t come as a surprise and, honestly, I wasn’t even upset.

But then, out of nowhere, last month, he started acting like the sweetest man alive. He was affectionate, sending me little texts, bringing me coffee, trying to hold my hand like we were newlyweds. I thought maybe he had a change of heart.

But no.