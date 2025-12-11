I Refused to Let My Boss Monitor My Google Activity—I’m Not a Puppet
When my boss installed monitoring software on all our computers “for productivity,” I didn’t argue — I just made one tiny change on my screen that turned his whole plan inside out. Let’s just say he’s suddenly very into “trust” again.
Hi Bright Side,
So I’ve been working in my company for over 7 years now. Everything was perfect, up until recently, when my boss decided productivity was “too low.”
Instead of, you know, talking to us like normal humans, he went full spy mode and decided to install monitoring software on all our computers.
I told him, “I’m at work, not on a reality show. And I’m not a robot either to be monitored. Maybe try trust?” He didn’t care. He just pushed it through anyway.
What he didn’t remember is that a while back he accidentally sent me a photo and then immediately deleted it. But not before I saved it.
It was him with his mistress. Yeah. Married guy. Wife works for the same company, just remote.
So the day he rolled out his creepy surveillance app, I changed my desktop wallpaper to that photo.
A few hours later, I could literally see him staring at his monitor, his face pale as chalk. I casually said (loud enough for the whole office), “Hey guys, since we’re doing this whole ‘no secrets at work’ thing, I’ve got a great wallpaper idea for the whole team.”
He looked like he was about to pass out. Then I added, “And don’t worry, I’ll send it to your wife too. She’s part of the team, right?”
Shockingly, my boss is now reconsidering the entire monitoring initiative. Apparently trust is important after all.
But honestly, I’m still not sure if I want to stay somewhere where every move can be tracked one way or another. And who knows if next time he’ll even bother to warn us before installing something sketchy again.
So now I’m stuck wondering: do I just quit, or is there actually a way to protect myself from this kind of nonsense in the future?
-Lena H.
Lena, thanks for opening up about what happened. Working under a boss who blurs boundaries can hit harder than people think. It’s stressful when someone with that much power over your job treats trust like a one-way rule.
Your story brings up real questions about privacy, monitoring, and how far an employer should go. Here’s a look at how someone in your position might navigate this.
Document Everything Before You Make Any Move.
If you ever get monitored at work, start your self-defense by quietly collecting every detail connected to the monitoring rollout — dates, emails, announcements, and who said what. This gives you leverage if things escalate or if he tries to flip the narrative later.
In small or family-run companies, “stories” often morph depending on who’s protecting whom, so keep your version airtight. Don’t mention you’re documenting; just do it. You’ll thank yourself later if you need legal or HR backup.
Request Written Clarification on Monitoring Policies.
Ask for an official explanation of what software is being used, what data it collects, and who has access to that data. Frame it politely as a privacy question, not an accusation — family businesses tend to panic at anything that sounds like legal heat.
If he refuses to clarify, that’s already a red flag and something you can use later. If he does respond, you’ll have his words in writing, which limits how much he can secretly expand monitoring. This step alone often forces bosses like him to behave more carefully.
Secure Your Position If You Decide to Stay Temporarily.
Before you decide to quit or stay, quietly strengthen your safety net inside the company. Build alliances with colleagues who also felt uneasy — there’s power in numbers, especially when the owner’s wife is part of the company structure.
Keep your performance clean and visible so he has zero grounds to retaliate without making it obvious. Avoid discussing the photo incident with anyone; the less gossip around you, the safer you are. Staying a bit longer is fine as long as you’re not staying unprotected.
Plan Your Exit Strategy, Even If You’re Not Leaving Yet.
Family businesses often default to protecting the family, not the employees, so prepare for that reality. Start updating your portfolio and networking quietly — this lowers the emotional pressure of your “Should I quit?” question. If he tries another stunt, you’ll walk away on your terms instead of reacting in panic.
A solid exit plan also changes how you negotiate inside the company, because you’re no longer trapped. And sometimes, just knowing you can leave gives you enough clarity to decide what you truly want.
