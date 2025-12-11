I Refused to Let My Boss Monitor My Google Activity—I’m Not a Puppet

Hi Bright Side,

So I’ve been working in my company for over 7 years now. Everything was perfect, up until recently, when my boss decided productivity was “too low.”

Instead of, you know, talking to us like normal humans, he went full spy mode and decided to install monitoring software on all our computers.

I told him, “I’m at work, not on a reality show. And I’m not a robot either to be monitored. Maybe try trust?” He didn’t care. He just pushed it through anyway.

What he didn’t remember is that a while back he accidentally sent me a photo and then immediately deleted it. But not before I saved it.

It was him with his mistress. Yeah. Married guy. Wife works for the same company, just remote.