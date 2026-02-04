I Refuse to Be the Lowest Paid Person in the Company, Now Everyone Knows Why

Hi Bright Side,

My boss rejected my raise for 4 years straight. “You’ll get there when you’re ready,” he said every single time.

I kept working harder. I stayed late, covered shifts, trained new hires. I thought loyalty would eventually be rewarded.

Then last month, I accidentally saw the new intern’s offer letter sitting on the printer. She makes $30K more than me. A girl fresh out of college with zero experience.

I stayed calm. I didn’t say a word to anyone.

2 weeks later, my boss burst into the office screaming. He’d just found out I had accepted a job offer from our biggest competitor — and I was taking two other senior employees with me. People he couldn’t afford to lose.

He demanded to know how I could “do this to him” after everything he’d done for me. I just smiled and said, “I finally got ready.”

Now some coworkers are calling me selfish, saying I should have given him a chance to match the offer. Others are cheering me on. My mom thinks I burned a bridge I might need later.

My husband says I did the right thing but wonders if I should have handled it differently. I’m proud of myself, but I can’t shake this weird guilt. Part of me feels like I betrayed people who were counting on me.

Did I go too far by recruiting my coworkers? Should I have confronted my boss first instead of just leaving? I really need an outside perspective here because everyone around me has a different opinion and I don’t know whose voice to trust anymore.

Yours,

Nicole