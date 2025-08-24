I Gave Up Everything for My Daughter — Now She Wants My Retirement Too

Hello Bright Side,

I never thought I’d be writing something like this, but I’m stuck in a situation that’s been eating at me.

I’m 57, a single mom, and I’ve spent most of my adult life working extra shifts, saying no to holidays, and putting my own wants on hold so my daughter could have a good start. She went to a good school, had a car by the time she turned 18, and I even helped with her college costs. I never expected anything in return, just hoped she’d grow up independent and grounded.

For the last decade, I’ve been slowly building up my retirement savings. My plan was simple: once I stop working, I’d finally travel, relax, and enjoy the years I have left without worrying about bills. When my daughter found out about the money, her first reaction was to suggest I use it to help her buy a house.