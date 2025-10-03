I Banned Meat in My House, but My MIL Refused to Listen — So I Took a Stand

“Hi Bright Side,



I’ve been vegan for almost a decade, and one thing I’ve always been firm about is keeping my home cruelty-free. No meat, no dairy — it’s my safe space. When my mother-in-law came to stay with us after her hip replacement, I explained it kindly but clearly. She nodded and said, ‘I’ll respect that.’

Except she didn’t. A week later, I noticed a strong smell and found bacon grease in one of my pans. Another time, I opened the fridge and saw a half-empty carton of milk shoved behind my almond creamer. When I asked her about it, she laughed and said, ‘Relax, no one ever died from a little butter.’

But the real breaking point came when she hosted her sister in my dining room — and served steak she’d ordered in, using my plates and silverware. I was furious. I told her it was disrespectful. She turned to my husband and said, ‘See? This is what I mean. She’s trying to control me.’

Instead of backing me up, he sighed and told me I was ‘overreacting’ and ‘making his mom feel like a guest, not family.’ Then he told me maybe I should go stay with a friend if I ‘needed space to calm down.’

The next morning, I walked into the hallway and saw a packed overnight bag. At first, I thought she was finally leaving. But no — it was mine. My husband had packed it and set it by the door.

Now I’m sitting here wondering: am I really wrong for expecting my own boundaries to matter in my own home?”