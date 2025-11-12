As my aunts once said "I raised my children" they said this about their many siblings.
I Refused to Help My Pregnant DIL—I’m Retired, Not a Free Babysitter
Ah, the classic family conflicts: one side thinks “it takes a village to raise a child”, the other says, “sure, but I’m not the village”. This story blew up in our inbox because it hits a nerve for so many grandparents who thought retirement meant cruises, hobbies, and sleeping in—not diapers, school runs, and endless babysitting.
Dear Bright Side,
When my DIL got pregnant, they asked me to babysit her son from her first marriage, and I agreed. However, when I planned a trip, she snapped, “Only a selfish woman would choose her pleasure over a future mommy’s needs”. I smiled, but she lost it when I asked for money to become a babysitter for her.
Now she’s not talking to me, and my son is awkwardly trying to “stay out of it”. Apparently, I’m the villain for daring to have a life and not volunteering as free childcare on demand. I love my grandson, but I’m not a full-time nanny, and I don’t think it’s wrong to expect some respect, or at least a conversation that doesn’t involve guilt trips.
So, I’m curious, what would you do in my shoes? Am I being unreasonable for wanting boundaries, or is it time to stop helping altogether until they treat me like a person and not an unpaid employee?
— Abigail
Thanks Abigail for sharing your story! That’s a tough spot to be in. Family drama hits different, especially when you were just trying to help and suddenly you’re painted as the bad guy. From what you’ve said, it sounds like your DIL’s gotten a little too comfortable treating your kindness like an obligation.
Here are a few thoughts that might help before you lose your mind (or your relationship with your son).
- Set a babysitting schedule, and stick to it. Tell them exactly which days/times you’re available. “I can help on Wednesdays from 2 to 6, and that’s it.” No last-minute guilt trips, no “future mommy emergencies.”
- Start saying “I have plans”, even if your plan is a nap. You don’t owe anyone your time 24/7. A simple “Sorry, I’ve got something that day” shuts down the entitlement without explaining your entire life.
- Talk to your son privately. Sit him down and tell him point-blank: “I love your family, but I’m not their free childcare. Either we set respectful boundaries, or I’ll have to step back.” He needs to hear it clearly.
- Stop offering until the tone changes. If she’s rude or disrespectful, hit pause. No babysitting until she can ask politely and appreciate the help. Respect first, favors later.
- Ask for a fair trade. If money talk freaks her out, suggest an exchange—maybe they cover your gas, meals, or do something helpful in return. It reminds them this isn’t a one-way street.
- Document what’s been happening (for yourself). Not in a “Karen” way, just jot down dates or texts when she’s been demanding or rude. It’ll help if your son ever claims “You’re overreacting.”
- Acknowledge her situation. Pregnancy hormones, exhaustion, and stress can make anyone snappy. It doesn’t excuse the “selfish” comment, but it might explain it. Sometimes a little grace goes a long way.
- Apologize if needed, and expect the same. You can say, “I didn’t mean to offend you by mentioning money,” and still expect her to say, “I shouldn’t have called you selfish.” Mutual respect or nothing.
- Don’t hold grudges. Families move on, but if she keeps treating you like free labor, remember it for next time. Forgive, sure but don’t reset to “doormat mode”.
- Offer alternatives. If she really needs help, suggest a sitter, daycare, or even a friend she trusts. That way, you’re being supportive without being the only option.
Families fall into this cycle all the time, someone gives too much, someone expects too much, and suddenly love feels like a chore. It's messy, but it's real.