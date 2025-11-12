I Refused to Help My Pregnant DIL—I’m Retired, Not a Free Babysitter

Now she’s not talking to me, and my son is awkwardly trying to “stay out of it”. Apparently, I’m the villain for daring to have a life and not volunteering as free childcare on demand. I love my grandson, but I’m not a full-time nanny, and I don’t think it’s wrong to expect some respect, or at least a conversation that doesn’t involve guilt trips.

So, I’m curious, what would you do in my shoes? Am I being unreasonable for wanting boundaries, or is it time to stop helping altogether until they treat me like a person and not an unpaid employee?



— Abigail