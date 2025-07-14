My Stepdaughter Refuses to Obey My Rules, So I Decided to Teach Her a Lesson

Hi Bright Side,

When my husband, Mark, and I first moved in together, I made it clear that there would be some rules in our home. I believe in having structure, especially when it comes to children. From the beginning, I explained to my stepdaughter, Emma, that there were certain expectations that needed to be respected if she wanted to live with us.

Emma’s tasks included keeping her room clean, doing her laundry, and helping with dishes and trash. We had a 10 PM curfew on school nights, and weekends were a bit more relaxed, with a midnight curfew. I also had a rule about screen time—no phones or laptops at the dinner table, and a maximum of two hours of recreational screen time on school nights. I thought these rules were simple and fair.

The problem was that Emma was used to a much more relaxed environment at her mom’s house, where there were no real rules or expectations. From day one, she pushed back against everything. At first, it was little things like leaving dirty dishes in the sink or ignoring her chores, but then things got worse.