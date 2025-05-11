13 People Reveal Weird Household Rules From Their Childhood That Defy Logic
Everybody grew up with household rules. It might’ve been no shoes in the house or a curfew during your teenage years. But some parents tend to take things to the next level with rules that defy any reasoning and logic.
1.
We weren’t allowed to lock any doors. Not bathrooms, not bedrooms. Privacy wasn’t a right—it was a problem. Once, I tried. Just once. I locked my room after an argument. Within five minutes, I was stunned when my dad opened the door and calmly said, “If I can’t reach you, I panic.” I thought he was being dramatic—until I found the folded paper under his mattress weeks later.
It was a letter written in my mother’s handwriting. For context, she passed away when I was eight. The letter said, “If you’re reading this, it means you’re raising her alone. I need you to promise me something. Keep her safe. Keep her close. Don’t let her shut you out—not like I did. She’s going to need space, but she won’t know it. You’ll think you’re doing too much. Do it anyway.
Love her loudly. Even when she slams the door.”
2.
My mom had an obsession with the number three. We put up three alarms in the morning, said three thank-yous before hanging up the phone, gave three hugs before trips. I decided to give my mom two kisses before school, but she grabbed my arm and said, “Is that all I get today? Two?” I felt embarrassed.
Later that night, I yelled. “It’s a dumb rule! Why do you care so much?!” She sat down, eyes glassy. “I had a miscarriage before you,” she whispered. “A girl. I used to plan kisses for three kids. You. Your brother. And her.” The rule wasn’t about obsession. It was her way of holding on to a child she never got to hold.
3.
I wasn’t allowed to use the washing machine. My mom thought I would “break it” or would tell me that I would do an entire load with “two of [my] own things and nothing else.” I don’t know why she thought this but it meant all the years I lived with her, I had to rely on her to do my laundry. I didn’t learn how to do it myself until my first week of university! © writeaway***** / Reddit
4.
I wasn’t allowed to wear socks in the house. Either had to wear shoes or go barefoot. I don’t like wearing shoes, always have. My feet were always freezing in the winter. I wasn’t allowed to cook, not even heat up soup on the stove until I was nearly an adult. I was expected to feed the kids I babysat for but not allowed to make food at home because I’d make a mess and ruin perfectly good ingredients. Turns out I’m less messy in the kitchen and a better cook than my parents ever were. © But_like_whytho / Reddit
5.
The dishwasher was only to be used when guests were in the house/over for dinner. Otherwise, I was forced to handwash everything, because dishwashers “wasted water” and were for “lazy” people. His Royal Highness demanded that all dishes be hand washed without doing any handwashing himself.
All vehicles had to be warmed up for exactly four minutes on a cold day. The vehicle I drove was for school and work only, he’d check the mileage. Pizza was to be eaten with a knife and fork, not with your hands. © RedRose_812 / Reddit
6.
Perfectly normal stairs that we weren’t allowed to use without adult supervision. This kept going till we were 14, when the grandparents said it was getting too annoying. It was a normal 2 storey house, in a decent area, with 2-4 adults at home at all times... © Many-Birthday12345 / Reddit
7.
We couldn’t use the word “fart”, my mother treated that word like a curse word. She made my father and I use the term “bomb” instead. I would really like to know what sort of weird childhood memory is at the root of that issue. © angel_Eisenheim / Reddit
8.
We were not allowed to sleep in late or nap or wear our pajamas after waking up. We had to change clothes immediately upon waking and stay awake the rest of the day. Not allowed to use the washing machine. Not allowed to eat outside of set meal times or had to ask for permission. When we were younger, we were not allowed to laugh or play loudly. © raye1818 / Reddit
9.
Okay this is one that always troubled me. None of my siblings nor I were ever allowed to have black nails/black nail polish. When I asked my mother, she said it was because my father never wanted any of us to be “gothic” I’m 18 now (still live at home), have dyed black hair, gothic, and drive a hears, but I’m still not allowed to have black nails. © bbliaz / Reddit
10.
Once you get home from school, you don’t go out. It’s been like that until I moved out the summer after high school ended. My mom just never allowed it or did it herself. Once she got home from work, she wouldn’t go out to buy anything, ever, no matter how much one of us needed it (new calculator, lined paper...). She’d go buy it before coming home after work the next day. We’d buy ALL our food on Saturday, hundreds of dollars of it, and wouldn’t buy a thing during the week. We never had friends outside of school because of that. I still have a really hard time with the dynamic of simply meeting people outside of work/school where we all have to be. © QueenLadyGaga / Reddit
11.
My dad always had this rule about not whistling at night. He would never explain why nobody was allowed and it used to scare me when I was younger. I’m 19 now living alone and to this day if I’m out with friends or at a concert and somebody starts whistling I get tense and I can’t really explain why to anybody without sounding superstitious. © Unknown Author / Reddit
12.
When stirring a glass (adding sugar to tea, chocolate to milk, etc.) NEVER LET THE SPOON CLINK AGAINST THE SIDE. IT’S LOUD AND RUDE. There was no punishment involved or anything but I’d always get a stern “stir properly!” It was worse with the rest of my mom’s side. © Fimbulvetr2012 / Reddit
13.
This is more of a funny/cute thing my family does: whenever Bohemian Rhapsody comes onto the radio, we all stop whatever we’re doing and sing along. It doesn’t matter if we were about to collectively cure cancer, if Bohemian Rhapsody is playing, you better be singing son. I look forward to the day when my parents, siblings, myself and whoever me and my siblings end up adding all sing together like some sort of angelic choir. © GLaDOs18 / Reddit
While some of our childhood rules do have some logic behind them, others are straight up odd. Nonetheless, parents tend to have their own reasoning, whether it's to do with their sense of comfort or idea of what's right. Either way, they want to do right by their children.