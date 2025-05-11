13 People Reveal Weird Household Rules From Their Childhood That Defy Logic



We weren’t allowed to lock any doors. Not bathrooms, not bedrooms. Privacy wasn’t a right—it was a problem. Once, I tried. Just once. I locked my room after an argument. Within five minutes, I was stunned when my dad opened the door and calmly said, “If I can’t reach you, I panic.” I thought he was being dramatic—until I found the folded paper under his mattress weeks later.

It was a letter written in my mother’s handwriting. For context, she passed away when I was eight. The letter said, “If you’re reading this, it means you’re raising her alone. I need you to promise me something. Keep her safe. Keep her close. Don’t let her shut you out—not like I did. She’s going to need space, but she won’t know it. You’ll think you’re doing too much. Do it anyway.

Love her loudly. Even when she slams the door.”