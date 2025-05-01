17 Men Who Prove the Way to a Woman’s Heart Is Laughter

23 hours ago

​Laughter is often dubbed the best medicine, and in relationships, it’s a powerful bonding agent. A study by Ipsos revealed that 73% of people strongly agree that couples who laugh together are generally closer. In marriages, humor isn’t just about shared jokes; it’s a vital ingredient for connection and happiness. Let’s see how these 17 men keep the spark alive through humor.

  • Every so often he will crack the silliest, dorkiest joke. They’re magically lame enough that he cracks up and ends up in tears. When he eventually winds down, he rubs his eyes and sighs and says, “Ohh, I made myself laugh.” It’s just the cutest. ©BridgetteBane / Reddit
  • Well, today when we were walking to work (separate buildings downtown), I stopped to freak out because there was a bee hovering by my face. He immediately got into this fighting position. Told him that it was just a bee, and he replied with, “I was ready.” ©au-fond / Reddit

“Our baby announcement photo. My wife looked so obnoxiously thin 24 hours after delivery that I joked I looked like the one who had just delivered. So we decided to swap for a funny photo.”

  • I was watching a horror flick with my ex and a couple of friends. It was a home invasion type of slasher film. So I went outside and snuck around the back. I quietly let myself in the back door, and all of a sudden ran towards her yelling.
    In less than a second, she took off her shoe and threw it at me, then ran outside the front door. Cue me laughing for days. Still brings a smile to my face. ©Sayethtotheunknown / Reddit
  • My husband and I met after work to see a movie and when he saw me he immediately gave me a big hug and whispered, “I have hamburgers in my pockets.” Sure enough, when we sat down in the theater, he pulled two hamburgers from A&W out of his pockets like it was normal. ©KrystalFayeO / Reddit
  • Immediately after I delivered, the nurse handed my husband a wet rag for my head, and he stood there staring at it with a confused look on his face, which in turn caused me to say, “My head!” Later I found out that he thought that the nurse wanted him to wipe my lower area. ©plantsnpups / Reddit

“When your husband finds your hairbrush.”

  • I walked in on my boyfriend being sweet to his cat. He was lying in bed and his cat was on his chest. My boyfriend was holding his cat’s little front paws and singing, “I will kiss you on your cheeks, I will kiss you on your feet.”
    I opened the door wider and he and his cat just turned their heads in shock. I still sing him that song sometimes! ©earthwormcalypso / Reddit
  • My husband graduated from law school, passed the bar exam, and is a seasoned lawyer. One day, he left for work without pants on. ©LJGHunter / Reddit
  • My husband and I spoon when we go to bed at night, but eventually, we turn over so we’re back-to-back. One night, I was 3/4s asleep when my husband let rip an earthquake of a fart. I felt it on my back, it was that bad.
    What’s more is it was stupidly loud, because I was falling completely asleep, it startled me awake. My husband still laughs about it. ©JenovaCelestia / Reddit

“I left my ring at home and asked my fiancé to put it in a safe place for me.”

  • When I first started dating my husband, we went for runs quite often out at the trails near the park in our town. It’s a lovely-wooded area and lots of wildlife are there. We were running one morning, he was a few paces ahead of me, when he just casually turned around, still running, and ran past me without saying a single word.
    I looked ahead and saw a snake slithering across the trail. This man ran two miles back to the car and left me there. I’m a farm girl and not afraid of creatures I know won’t hurt me if I leave them alone. But I found out he is DEATHLY afraid of snakes that day. ©luranluran / Reddit
  • If we’re out in public, we have code phrases for different situations. For example, if someone is embarrassing themselves, and I want to let my SO know that she should be eavesdropping, I would say, “Ugh, I hate my hair today.” ©Unknown author / Reddit

“My sister and brother-in-law did maternity photos.”

  • I was standing in the line at McDonald’s yesterday and just as I got to the counter, my boyfriend kissed me and then loudly said “You are the best sister ever” and walked away. The girl in McDonald’s looked at me in disgust, and I’ve never wanted to die so much in my life. ©joanne_gannon / X
  • We have this quirky tradition where we sometimes watch movies together, but she stays on her couch in the living room while I perch in a tree, across the street, with binoculars. She’ll even pretend to act scared and anxious when I call her. What a fun, silly relationship we have. ©Sohtes / Reddit
  • I have eczema on my hand, we call it my “gammon hand.” We have weird terms of endearment, he calls me “snail” or “pesticide.” We just laugh, a lot. It’s beautiful. ©m***3306 / Reddit

