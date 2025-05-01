17 Men Who Prove the Way to a Woman’s Heart Is Laughter

Model Lost Entire Lips in Pitbull Attack, And She Reflects on Her Recovering Journey
People
year ago
Laughter is often dubbed the best medicine, and in relationships, it’s a powerful bonding agent. A study by Ipsos revealed that 73% of people strongly agree that couples who laugh together are generally closer. In marriages, humor isn’t just about shared jokes; it’s a vital ingredient for connection and happiness. Let’s see how these 17 men keep the spark alive through humor.
Relationships often go south and couples get divorced or break up. However, many wives couldn’t feel more blessed to have said “I do” to their husbands, who prove why they are the perfect partners.