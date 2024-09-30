8 People Whose Routine Taxi Rides Took an Unexpected Turn

Curiosities
12 hours ago

Nowadays, taking a taxi is no longer seen as a luxury but as a practical and affordable means of transportation. With the rise of dedicated apps, booking a ride has become incredibly simple. Each day, countless passengers rely on taxi services to get from one location to another, placing their trust in the drivers. Occasionally, even the briefest journey can turn into an unanticipated adventure.

  • One afternoon, as I was on my way home from work, I asked the taxi driver to pause at the nearest shop for a quick stop. I assured him it would only take about five minutes—just enough time for me to pick up a few necessities. He happily agreed and was pulled over by a convenience store. Just as I was about to get out of the car, he turned to me with a playful smile and said, “Hey, while you’re in there, could you grab me a cheese and ham sandwich? I crave it with my coffee.” I was a bit taken aback at first, but then I chuckled and nodded. It wasn’t every day that a driver made such a relaxed and friendly request.
  • In Washington, DC, I once hopped in a cab and gave the driver my hotel address. After an unusually long ride, I asked him if he knew where the hotel was, and he replied in a foreign accent, “Jyhes.” He kept driving, and finally, I realized he was driving in large circles.
    My suspicions were aroused, so I asked him if he understood English. Again, he replied, “Jyhes.” So I threw out a question, “When was the last time the Cleveland Guardians won a World Series?” Without fail, he answered, “Jyhes.” At the next red light, I hopped out and hailed another cab. © 2cartalkers / Reddit
  • I was going to a party one day, riding in the backseat of a taxi with my mother.
    Me: *trying to apply eyeliner very carefully*
    The driver stops on the side of the road.
    Mom: “What happened?”
    Driver: “Let her apply the eyeliner. If she gets it wrong, she’ll give the ride a bad rating.”
    *Everyone laughs*
    5 stars to the driver. © Jahnvi Gupta / Quora
  • I found myself in a rush to get to work, which had put me in a bit of a funk, so I opted to grab a taxi. The driver was an intriguing man, likely in his seventies. I hopped in and greeted him with an upbeat, “Hello!” He returned the greeting warmly, asking, “Are we going to this address?” I nodded and replied, “Exactly!” With a chuckle, he remarked, "Looks like I’m ‘fortunate’ enough to be making this trip again today. Anyway, I could use a pick-me-up."He plugged his phone into the car’s audio system and kicked off an electrifying heavy metal concert. It was the most unexpected thing ever, but the old man was genuinely having a blast, and so was I!
  • Late one night, my car broke down at a deserted gas station. Out of nowhere, a taxi pulled up before I even waved. I got in, relieved until I noticed the driver glancing at me from the corner of his eye. Then, without a word, he veered onto a dark, empty road. I said, voice shaking. “This isn’t the way.” He grinned, saying, “It is now because we’re taking a little detour.” Panic set in as I gripped the door handle and asked, “Why?” He glanced at me and pulled over abruptly, the car’s tires screeching. Turning to me with a mischievous smile, he said, “Because I forgot to give you this,” holding out a candy bar. I stared at him in disbelief. “Seriously?” He shrugged, laughing. “I figured you could use a snack after the night you’ve had.” I exhaled, shaking my head in disbelief, and took the candy.
  • Years ago in San Francisco, my family mostly got into one taxi except my dad and I. We hailed the next one, jumped in, and yelled, “Follow that cab!!!!!” It was awesome, our driver thought it was hilarious and drove like a crazy person. © Good_parabola / Reddit
  • One bright morning, I scheduled a ride to the airport. While we were on our way, a popular song played on the radio. I saw the driver singing along, and before long, I found myself joining in. The driver glanced over at me and asked, “Want me to turn it up?” I eagerly responded, “Absolutely, turn it up!” So there we were, driving down the highway with the windows down, singing our hearts out together. It felt just like a professional duet!
  • The other day, I decided to order an Uber. A few minutes later, I received a notification saying, “Your ride has arrived. It’s a white Mercedes.” At that moment, I was tight on funds, so I selected the lowest-priced option available. I expected to see an old, beaten-up Mercedes, but when I stepped outside, I was surprised to find a luxurious new model. The driver was impeccably dressed in a tailored suit, which made me question whether I had made a mistake in my selection. “Is this going to 15th Street?” I asked, still unsure. He nodded and confirmed, “Yes.” My skepticism continued, so I probed further, “Are you sure this is an economy ride?” The driver flashed a grin and replied, “It’s what I like to call the ’budget-friendly special.’ Come on in!”

If you enjoyed the stories above, you’ll find this article interesting as it examines how ordinary taxi rides can unexpectedly lead to memorable experiences.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads