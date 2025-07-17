I Won’t Let My DIL Get Special Treatment Just Because She’s Pregnant

“I (56F) have always tried to be fair in how I treat my family. My son and DIL are expecting a baby. I’m excited, but things have been tense lately. At first, my DIL asked me for small favors like bringing her snacks and helping with chores. But then I couldn’t believe it when she told me, ‘You should massage my feet as I’m carrying your grandchild. The Doctor told me that it would be good for me and the baby’.

I was stunned. I didn’t know what to say. I refused, and she looked so hurt, like I had just insulted her. But I was firm and said, ‘I’m happy to help in many ways, but I’m not your personal masseuse, I’m your mother-in-law.’

Now, my son is upset, and I feel like maybe I went too far. Am I wrong for refusing to treat my pregnant DIL like royalty just because she’s expecting?”



Thank you for trusting us with your story. It’s clear you love your family and want to do the right thing. Here is our advice for navigating this delicate situation.