My MIL Tried to Prove I’m "Faking My Pregnancy"—Her Method Left Me Speechless

Later that night, as people were getting ready to leave after dinner, I realized my MIL was missing. Looking for her, I headed to the bathroom. I didn’t think anything of it until I walked back into the kitchen and caught a glimpse of something strange.

My MIL was in the bathroom, digging through my trash. At first, I thought maybe she had dropped something and was looking for it. But no, she was clearly going through the trash, sifting through used tissues and other discarded items. When I asked why, she said, “I was just looking for something.”

“Looking for what?” I asked, trying to understand what was going on. Her response was almost too quick, and her voice sounded defensive, “Nothing. I just wanted to make sure... you’re really pregnant. I thought maybe you were faking it.”

I stood there, completely shocked. What was she even talking about? “Faking it? Why would I fake being pregnant?”

She shifted uncomfortably, not making eye contact. “Well, I just thought with all the attention on [SIL], maybe you wanted to get some of that too. You know, ’cause you’re always trying to compete.”