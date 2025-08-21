My Mom’s Lie Destroyed Our Family—I Won’t Forgive Her

Lucas died of a heart defect just over a year later. There was no warning. One day he had a cold, the next day he wasn’t breathing. My mom tried CPR while waiting for the ambulance. She said he died in her arms.

She was seven months pregnant with me when it happened. I couldn’t speak.

She cried when she told me. Said that she didn’t eat, didn’t sleep, barely remembered giving birth to me. Said she never fully bonded with me because her arms still ached for Lucas.

She said I wasn’t a replacement, but she looked me in the eyes and admitted that she never really got over the guilt of surviving him. That every birthday I had was a reminder of the one he never got to celebrate. She said it like she was the broken one.

I told her to leave. I couldn’t look at her anymore. I packed a bag for her and drove her to my aunt’s house. She begged me not to tell anyone. Said my dad’s family still saw her as the woman who helped save him.

But what about me? Am I the child born in the shadow of death? A daughter she never fully let in? Do I have to act like it doesn’t matter that I’ve been lied to my whole life? Like what I feel isn’t important? Like everything’s okay?

I don’t know what to do now. I haven’t told anyone. Not even my therapist. I don’t know how to bring it up. I don’t know what parts belong to me, and which ones are hers to carry.

All I know is: this truth broke something in me. And I don’t think it can ever be fixed.

—Celeste.