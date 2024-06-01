I Read My Mother's Diary and Found Out a Cruel Secret She Was Hiding From Me

While going through her mother’s belongings after her funeral, a woman stumbled upon a diary she never knew existed. Her mother had written numerous entries in it, but one particular revelation was truly eye-opening for the woman. She discovered dramatic events involving her parents that she had never suspected were part of her family history.

The woman’s mother passed away, and the grief she felt was overwhelming.

A woman named Helen, 36, shared a deeply personal and distressing story about her family, which has since turned her life upside down. Helen began her letter by recounting the recent loss of her mother to cancer, a grief she is still trying to cope with. She wrote, “My mom died of cancer one month ago. I had been taking care of her during the past two years, and I was watching her slowly declining, day by day, without being able to do anything for her. She was diagnosed too late, and neither of the chemotherapy treatments she went through helped her. I was prepared for the fact that mom would pass soon, but when it happened, my grief was so overwhelming that I couldn’t even cry my pain out; I was just numb.” Helen had a unique bond with her mother, one that was exceptionally close and loving. “My mom loved me more than anything. She would spoil me, she was my best friend, my wisest mentor, my most loving person in the universe. I paid her with doubled love in return; we were very close,” she shared.

However, Helen’s relationship with her brother, Sam, was quite different. She explained, “My older brother, Sam, is the person whom I have never been able to understand fully. He has always been very distant with me since childhood, and I didn’t see any obvious reason for it. No, he wasn’t aggressive to me and he never offended me. He just behaved like I had some disease that would spread to him if he contacted me. This has always been so weird, given our mom loved us both equally, and there wasn’t any discrimination in our family.” Helen’s story is one of profound grief, complex family dynamics, and a revelation that has deeply impacted her life.

Things began to unravel shortly after her mother’s funeral.

Helen continued her narrative, recounting the events that unfolded after her mother’s funeral. She shared, “Sam approached me and insisted that I refrain from touching Mom’s belongings by any means. He said he would handle sorting them himself, allowing me to choose what I wanted afterward. Amid my grief, I agreed, although deep down, I felt it was wrong of Sam to prevent me from accessing Mom’s things.” However, when Sam’s wife unexpectedly went into labor, requiring his immediate presence, Helen seized the opportunity to delve into sorting her mother’s belongings alone.

Reflecting on her decision, Helen admitted, “I felt it would be unjust for someone, even my brother, to bar me from accessing the belongings of the most important person in my life. Ignoring Sam’s instructions, I began sifting through Mom’s possessions on my own. I intended to keep only a few items, believing Sam wouldn’t have any interest in them as they held no special significance for him. At the time, it seemed fair enough. Now, I wish I had heeded Sam’s advice and refrained from touching Mom’s things because what I discovered during the process is now weighing heavily on me.”

The woman came across her mom’s diary and read through its pages.

Continuing her tale, Helen shared, “As I sorted through my late mom’s possessions, I stumbled upon a weathered, ancient-looking book. It was her personal diary, filled with entries spanning only two years, a period predating even my birth.” Within the diary’s pages, Helen discovered a handwritten plea from her mother, urging whoever found it to respect her privacy and refrain from reading its contents. Despite this warning, Helen confessed, “I knew I was trespassing on my mother’s wishes by delving into the diary. But consumed by grief, I longed for a connection to her and felt she would forgive my transgression.” She continued, “As I pored over its contents, I finally comprehended the mystery behind my brother’s peculiar behavior throughout my life. Shockingly, he wasn’t my brother at all but... my father!”

The discovery was a devastating blow for the woman.

Helen recounted, “In mom’s diary, she detailed the circumstances of my conception. She wrote about how when she married my dad, he was unable to have children due to health issues. They decided against using a sperm donor and instead asked my dad’s son, Sam, to be the biological father.” She continued, “Mom explained in her entries that they believed using Sam’s genetic material was the best choice. They felt it ensured the child would inherit traits from my dad, including his health and intelligence. Sam agreed to help them, viewing it as a way to contribute to their family.” Reflecting on the revelation, Helen concluded, “Now at 36, I understand that my ’father’ is actually my grandfather, and my ’brother’ is my biological father. My two ’sisters’ are, in fact, my aunts. This truth was hidden from me for years, with both my dad and mom carrying the burden of this secret. I wish I could have heard this from my mom directly; it would have answered so many questions for me.”

Helen is struggling to come to terms with this new reality.

She continued, “After discovering the secret, I reached out to Sam to talk about it. But his reaction was unexpected. He lashed out at me, blaming me for invading privacy and even resorting to name-calling. It was a side of him I had never seen before, and it left me shaken and afraid.” Reflecting on their strained relationship, Helen added, “We ended up cutting ties, but I’m struggling with the pain of losing him. I want to reconcile and rebuild our relationship now that everything is out in the open. But he’s disappeared from my life, leaving me feeling abandoned and unsure of what I did wrong.”