I Paid Nearly All Our Bills While My Husband Refused to Work—Now I’m Done

Hi Bright Side,

My name is Trisha, I’m 39, and I’ve been married to my husband Steven (41) for almost 7 years now. When we first got together, he made it super clear that a “normal” 9 to 5 job just wasn’t for him. He’s a creative who’s into music, random business ideas, and freelancing.

At first, I admired that about him. He had passion and big ideas, and I thought maybe he just needed someone who believed in him. I was happy to be that person.

Fast-forward a few years, though, and I was the one working. And the worst part? He acted like this was totally fine.

When I brought it up and told him that it was hard to make things add up and that I was craving some stability, he literally said, “Then make it happen.” So, I did.