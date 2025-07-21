I Refused to Share My Son’s Inheritance With My Stepson—My Husband Made Me Pay

Hi Bright Side,

My name is Lisa, I’m 42, and I’ve been married to my husband Jeff for 12 years now. I have a 14-year-old son from a previous marriage, and Jeff has an 18-year-old son with his first wife.

Jeff has raised my son since he was 2. His real dad was pretty much absent because he had to travel for work a lot.

A week ago, my son’s dad died and left him a big inheritance, which I’ll manage until he’s 18.

Given that Jeff hasn’t been in a good financial place lately, he wants me to use part of that money to pay for his own son’s college.

I refused, and he yelled, “I treated your kid as my son, is this how you thank me?” I told him, “Sorry, but raising my son does not entitle you to his money!”

He went quiet for a minute, but then I froze when he replied: “You will not be happy with the outcome!”

We didn’t speak for the rest of the night.

