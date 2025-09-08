My DIL Wanted My Retirement to Be Her Free Daycare, She Wasn’t Ready for My Next Move

He said that he didn’t expect me to and that he would speak to his wife. But the next day, she showed up at the door with the kids. I couldn’t just chase them away, so I took them in. But as soon as they left that night, I called my youngest son.



I told him what had happened and asked him if I could stay at his apartment until my first flight departed next month. He agreed and I booked the first flight out. That was two days ago, and my phone has been blowing up with calls and messages from my DIL ever since.



So last night I found the courage to sit down and write her a message. I told her that I’m not ready to become a free babysitter the moment I retire. They’ve been hiring babysitters for years, so I don’t understand why it should be my responsibility now that I’ve retired.



Now my DIL is angry with me. She says I’m being selfish and choosing a trip over my grandchildren. So Bright Side, is it wrong of me to want some time to myself now that I’m retired?



Regards,

Claire L.