My Son and DIL Took Me on Vacation to Babysit — Instead, They Got a Lesson They Won’t Forget

That was when I realized she had brought me along to babysit for them. She wanted to have fun without the hassle of looking after her kids. I was shocked and furious. If she didn’t want the kids there, she shouldn’t have brought them. And she shouldn’t just expect me to drop everything for her.



So I simply told her, “I have plans for tomorrow.” She seemed upset, but I didn’t care. Her children are not my responsibility. If she wanted “alone time,” she could get a sitter. I came on vacation to relax and enjoy myself, not be her go-to nanny.



The next morning, instead of making breakfast, I booked myself a pensioner’s tour of the city. I left long before anyone else woke up, and when they did, they were in for a surprise. They would wake up to find all the dishes in the sink, toys on the floor and two very hyperactive children.



It wasn’t long before I got the call I had been waiting for. My son begged me to come home and look after the kids, while my DIL could be heard mumbling in the background. And the kids, were as busy as I expected them to be.