I Couldn’t Believe My Son’s Cruel Words—So I Wrapped Up the Perfect Revenge

This wasn’t the first time I’d noticed my son’s dismissive behavior toward his wife. He put down her cooking, criticized how she ran the house, and made snide comments about her job, as if it didn’t matter as much as his. It broke my heart. I had raised him alone, teaching him to respect women, but now I wondered if I had failed.

My daughter-in-law never complained, but I could see the hurt in her eyes. She tried to laugh off his words, acting like they didn’t matter—but I knew they did.