My Sister Treated Me Like an Endless ATM, So I Finally Gave Her a “Balance Insufficient” Notice

Hello Bright Side,

This happened not too long ago, and I still can’t wrap my head around it. After our parents passed away, things got messy in my family.

As a single mother, my sister didn’t have the stability to take care of her daughter. She was moving around, dealing with money problems, and honestly not in a place to raise a 10-year-old.

Our parents used to support her. So I stepped in. I took my niece in, made sure she had a home, a school, clothes, and everything else she needed. It wasn’t easy, but she became like my own child.

For a while, it worked. But then my sister decided that since I was already raising her daughter, I could just take her teenage son too. She claimed it would “only be fair” because she was struggling with him and needed a break.

I told her no, I didn’t have the space or the energy to take on another kid, especially a teenager. She flipped out and shouted that I’d regret it.