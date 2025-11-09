My MIL Wanted Me to Be Her Free Maid — She Didn’t Expect My Next Move

Hi Bright Side!

She said, “You don’t need daycare — I’m family. Bring him here every morning.”

Sounds generous, right?

Except her version of “helping” meant I’d drop him off, she’d call me five times a day, and guilt-trip me if I didn’t pick him up early.

And when I gently suggested paying her something, she said:

“I don’t need money. But you’ll cook for us on weekends, and maybe clean a little.”

So basically... a trade-off where I’d work two jobs — my actual one and hers.

I politely said no and told her we were enrolling our baby in professional daycare.

She lost it. Said I was “robbing her of bonding time.”

My husband tried to keep the peace, but she made a huge deal out of it.

So here’s what I did:

I let her believe we couldn’t find a daycare spot.

Then, two weeks later, I told her,

“Great news! My boss approved part-time remote. I’ll be home with the baby.”

She was thrilled — until she realized I never asked her to babysit again.

Now she complains that she “hardly sees her grandchild.”

Sorry, but if the price of “bonding” is being someone’s unpaid employee, I’ll pass.

Do you have any advice?

Rachel