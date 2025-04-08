10 People Who Faced Rock Bottom and Found the Strength to Start Over

Life has a way of testing people in the toughest ways, and sometimes, it can feel like there’s no way forward. But for some, hitting rock bottom isn’t the end—it’s the beginning of an incredible comeback. From losing everything to rebuilding their lives, these individuals proved that resilience, hope, and determination can turn even the darkest moments into a new chapter. Their stories remind us that no matter how hard things get, there’s always a way to rise again.

  • A year-long relationship, my first real one, ended with a gut punch—she cheated, then told me she hadn’t loved me for a month, despite saying “I love you” just an hour before. I’d been depressed for five years, but with her, I thought things were different.
    She was the first person I ever fully trusted. When she left, I hit rock bottom. My grades were awful, I had no social life, and I hated myself.
    But somehow, instead of spiraling, I rebuilt. I made friends, turned my grades around, and learned to trust again. For the first time in years, the constant apathy is gone. I’m still sad, but I’m also free. — © Unknown Author / Reddit
  • A week before our wedding, I found out my fiancée was cheating on me with my friend. I decided to play along and let the wedding proceed as planned. Then I raised my glass and said, “I have a little surprise. I prepared a slideshow of our most cherished moments.” The crowd cheered as the projector screen lit up.
    Only, it wasn’t photos of us. It was them. Caught in a hotel together, holding hands, sneaking kisses. The room fell silent, and then came the gasps. My fiancée’s face turned pale, and my best friend stood frozen. She finally shrieked, “Turn it off!”
    As the chaos unfolded, I picked up the wedding cake and left with it. I sold the wedding gifts and used the money to take myself on a luxurious solo vacation. Some people thought I went too far, but honestly, I’ve never felt better.
  • I had to rebuild my entire life after leaving home and going through a heartbreaking breakup at the same time. The best advice I can give is to take it one day at a time—and if that feels too overwhelming, take it hour by hour, even minute by minute. Breathe.
    Once some time has passed, and you’ve had a chance to process things, try to create a plan to move forward if possible. Talking to a therapist or a trusted friend can make a huge difference. And most importantly, don’t isolate yourself, no matter how much you might want to. Healing takes time, and that timeline looks different for everyone—but it does get better. — © Shadow_of_Rainbows / Reddit
  • I lost my job and was living off unemployment. An interview came up, but my nerves got the best of me, and I didn’t get hired. From there, things spiraled—too much drinking, reckless spending, and long, empty days filled with regret. Every night, I went to bed thinking about everything I should have done differently.
    Then, after one too many solo nights, I hit a breaking point. For the first time, I stopped blaming my childhood, my absent father—anyone but myself. I grabbed a piece of paper, scrawled in thick Sharpie: “Make the best of today, please.” A lopsided smiley face underneath. I taped it to the wall above my bed, thinking, “That’s not coming off without leaving a mark.”
    The next morning, I got up and made breakfast. A small thing, but it felt like something. I put on a show to lift my mood—ended up watching The Big Bang Theory and Entourage. The day after that, I went for a run. And just like that, I started again. — © yuribotcake / Reddit
  • It happened to me twice. The first time, I was sleeping in my car with nothing to my name. The second time, I escaped a toxic flatmate who had drained me financially without me even realizing it. Same outcome—I got evicted.
    Both times, I had to rebuild from scratch. My approach? Start fresh. Move out. Get a new job. Find something—anything—that reminds you there’s still magic in life. — © curioustwitch / Reddit
  • I declared bankruptcy, packed up, and left Las Vegas—along with everything that had been dragging me down. Wiped the slate clean. Now, my life is simple. No debt, minimal expenses, and no unnecessary baggage.
    Somewhere along the way, I even wrote a blog about my anti-bucket list—a collection of things no one should ever have to experience. Unfortunately, I checked off quite a few: filing for bankruptcy, getting hit by a driver, needing a lawyer, testifying at a murder trial... and probably more I’ve tried to forget.
    But here I am. Still standing, still moving forward—just with a lot less weight on my shoulders. — © peepjynx / Reddit
  • Six months ago, I was with the woman I thought I’d marry. Then she left—but not completely. She kept me hanging on, saying she still loved me, that she just needed time.
    At first, I threw myself into self-improvement just to win her back. But when the depression hit, my only thought was this: “One day, I’ll be okay again. And when that day comes, I don’t want to still be drowning in the same mess.” It felt unfair. I never wanted this breakup, yet I was the one doing all the work—just to feel normal again.
    But eventually, I realized the only way to make the pain worth something was to come out of it stronger than before. My motivation shifted over time, but my mindset became simple: “You’ll thank me later.”
    Fill your days with things that future you will be glad you did. It’s going to hurt for a while—maybe a long while—but the alternative is staying stuck in the same misery forever. And you already know you don’t want that. So, be kind to yourself.
    Do things that make you proud. Avoid the easy outs—binging, hiding, numbing the pain. Deep down, you already know the steps you need to take. Just start. You’ve got this. — © Bartendiesthrowaway / Reddit
  • My world flipped upside down when my ex-partner fell ill. Just as my career was taking off, I let go of everything to care for her. Years later, when she passed, I thought I was prepared. But nothing prepared me for what came next—I was paralyzed, trapped in a life that suddenly felt empty.
    I shut myself in, drowning in grief with no sense of direction. Then, my friends and family stepped in. They refused to let me disappear, dragging me—sometimes literally—back into the world. Slowly, the ice began to crack.
    One of those friends was someone I’d known since high school. She had her own struggles, and through daily calls, we leaned on each other. Then one day, she told me a secret she’d kept for years—she’d had a crush on me back then.
    I always thought she was the cutest girl I’d ever met. We never dated, but now? It just made sense. At first, I hesitated. Would people judge me for moving on? But then I realized—I deserved happiness, too. So I took the leap.
    Best decision I’ve ever made. She helped me rebuild my career and my life. Five years later, I have a partner who loves me, friends who carried me when I couldn’t stand, and a gratitude that keeps me moving forward—one day at a time. — © instant_ramen_chef / Reddit
  • In 2016, at 41, I achieved a lifelong dream—I bought my first home. My parents had never owned one, so I felt incredibly proud. But that joy was short-lived. The house was riddled with toxic mold, and no matter how much I spent—$50K, out of pocket—it wouldn’t go away.
    I got dangerously sick, lost everything, and spent years bouncing between homes, sometimes homeless, sometimes starting over from scratch. But I never gave up.
    Now, I have a home that’s truly mine, a bed I sink into with gratitude every night, and the strength that comes from surviving the worst. You don’t always see the purpose in the storm, but when you make it through, you understand why you had to face it. — © imjuslikeme76 / Reddit
  • [edited] At 25, I was in grad school, but completely burnt out. I’d quit working at my fiancée’s request, let myself go, and was barely getting through the days. My long hair was unkempt, my clothes were falling apart, and I didn’t even shower regularly.
    Six weeks before the wedding, she was already pulling away—trust issues, infidelity, the kind of problems that should’ve ended things years earlier. Rock bottom was walking away from it all—her, my dog, most of my belongings. I sold what little I had left just to get by and moved back in with my parents to finish school.
    But I rebuilt. Lost the weight, cleaned up my act, graduated, got a good job, my own place. I’m still piecing things together, still behind where I thought I’d be. But I’m moving forward. — © throwaway-re / Reddit

These individuals who managed to turn a setback into success are definitely inspirational, and the world is full of such stories! Here are another 16 people who deserve to be proud of themselves.

