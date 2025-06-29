18 Men Who Grew Beards and Started Owning the Room

Ever wondered how a single style tweak can unlock an entirely new persona? With just a few months or a year of determined stubble-growing, people totally changed their image. Sometimes the easiest way to reinvent yourself is simply to stop shaving. Ready to meet these men and get inspired about your next look?

1. “A lot of you asked me to do the #10yearchallenge so finally here it is.”

2. “Here’s to one year and 3 months growth (some trimming along the way but nothing significant).”

3. Beardfull or beardless?

4. “Where would I be without my beard?”

5. “Here’s another picture from my beard journey. The right shot was taken over 5 years ago.”

6. “Yeah, you should grow a beard.”

7. The mustache is the most impressive part.

8. The longer hair pairs magically with the beard.

9. Longer hair + longer beard = magic once again.

10. We really can’t decide on this one.

11. “2005 — 24 years old vs. 2022 — 40 years old.”

12. Would you ever shave this beard?

13. That’s a lot of hair and a wonderful beard.

14. “Then vs. now.”

15. “Here’s a comparison of when I had no business participating in no shave November vs my now beloved beard.”

16. “Beard vs no beard. 25 — 23.”

17. “Started to grow a beard 3 years ago and have had all kinds of lengths, but this is the first time I have just let it grow.”

18. Beard, hairl, and eyebrows all grew!