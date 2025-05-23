I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
10 Single Parents Who Got Knocked Down but Refused to Stay There
Life doesn’t always go easy on us, and when you’re raising kids on your own, the pressure can feel ten times heavier. But some moms and dads manage to push through the struggles and come out stronger than ever. We’ve collected 10 powerful stories from single parents who turned tough situations into inspiring wins.
- I divorced my ex-husband six years ago. It was messy and left me emotionally drained. After that, I swore off dating. I didn’t even think about love again.
Then, out of nowhere, I got a message on Facebook: “This is random... but I saw your comment on a mutual friend’s post. Remember me?” It was my old friend from high school. We hadn’t spoken in 15 years.
We started chatting again. He was divorced, too. Life hadn’t been easy on either of us, but somehow, that made the conversations deeper.
Eventually, we met in person. He brought flowers—for me and my daughter. I never thought I’d find joy like this again. But here we are.
- I got married at 24 and soon after, we had a beautiful baby girl. Postpartum wasn’t easy. I struggled with the weight gain and sleepless nights.
My husband didn’t like how I looked anymore. One day, he just said, “This isn’t what I signed up for,” and walked out. I was devastated.
But I had a baby to raise and bills to pay, so I went back to work. Over time, the weight came off. But more importantly, I found joy in my work and I found friends in my colleagues.
One night, I posted a picture with a coworker who’d just gotten engaged. An hour later, a message popped up: “You look incredible. Want to meet?”
It was him. I smiled and typed back: “No.” That felt better than any revenge.
- My kids are a year and a half apart. I left their dad when they were 8 months and 2 years old.
There were a lot of late nights and a lot of long days. But you get through it the best you can.
There’s not a magical schedule or potion to make it not chaotic. It just is and you just cope. I did go back to college when they were 2 & 4, so that was quite hectic as well. But, again, you just cope and do your best.
But now they’re teens and we’re all good. They do their own thing and I do mine. © Unknown author / Reddit
- After giving birth, I found out my husband had been cheating. It crushed me. I filed for divorce and focused on my daughter.
Years later, I met another man. He seemed kind and thoughtful. I was absolutely horrified when my daughter revealed that he was my ex’s brother. I asked carefully, “Do you have any siblings?”
He looked confused. “Not anymore,” he said. “I cut ties years ago. My brother... well, let’s just say we didn’t see eye to eye. Why?”
I showed him a photo of my ex. He turned pale. Neither of us spoke for a minute. I couldn’t believe it.
Apparently, they hadn’t spoken in over a decade after a huge falling out. He didn’t even know his brother had gotten married, let alone had a child. He held my hand and said, “I love you. I love your daughter. That’s not going to change.”
Since then, he’s been even more present. More careful. More intentional. He says knowing the full story just made him love us harder.
- I’m a single father, and I’ve had my daughter by myself since she was three. When her mother left, I had to take a lower-paying job that didn’t require travel. There have been good and bad times these last 14 years.
But my daughter graduated high school early and starts college soon. Maybe I can relax a little now. © galethog / Reddit
- I was devastated when my husband left me. I was left with a newborn and no idea how to keep going. But to my shock, my mother-in-law didn’t follow him. “Just because he made his choice doesn’t mean I’m making the same one,” she said firmly.
She and her son had a strained relationship for years. And once he remarried, it got worse. But she stayed in my life. She may not be my mother-in-law anymore on paper, but in my heart, she always will be.
- My wife left me when our kids were just three and four. I was drowning. I worked long hours, picked up weekend shifts. My parents stepped in to care for the kids while I worked.
I missed their preschool performances, their first day of kindergarten, even a few birthdays. All I could do was make sure they had a roof over their heads and warm meals on the table. I felt like I was failing as a dad. But they never blamed me.
Last year, my son graduated high school. During the ceremony, when they announced his name, he looked straight at me and gave me a thumbs-up. Afterward, he hugged me and whispered, “We see how hard you worked, Dad. You never let us down.” That moment made all the sacrifices worth it.
- I’ve been a single parent for 6 months now, and my life is so much easier without the chaos and misery of her father being around. My life is my own, my decisions are not questioned, no petty power struggles. I know exactly what every day will bring.
I lean on my mom to help me a lot, and I feel no guilt about it. I’m a better mother for letting others help me. The more stressed I am, the less I can be the best version of myself for my kid. © CNDRock16 / Reddit
- I’m a single mom by choice. I moved back in with my parents when my daughter was two. I decided to go to grad school and wanted her to know her grandparents. I don’t think of my daughter as being raised by a single parent. I think of her as being raised by three parents — my parents and I.
It takes a whole village to raise a child. I think my decision to go back to do grad school was not the best one, but it was the one I made. © Gingerrrr / Reddit
- I raised my son as a single parent. He is now a successful business owner with 2 lovely kids! There were times when I was not sure how things would work out, my head was often just above water, but he is an amazing human, things are good. © samasa111 / Reddit
