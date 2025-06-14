I Insisted on a Child-Free Wedding — My SIL Took Cruel Revenge for Her Excluded Child

Even if the relationship with your sister is damaged, that doesn’t mean you have to lose your niece too. If she matters to you, it’s okay to stay connected in small, genuine ways. That might look like sending a birthday card, checking in once in a while, or simply letting her know you’re there. And that doesn’t mean you’ve forgotten or forgiven your sister — if that’s what you’re afraid of. It just means you’re choosing to keep something good, without reopening what hurt you.