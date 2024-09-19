15 Eerie True Events That Break Every Rule of Reason

As we delve into the mysteries of our past, we often encounter experiences that leave us puzzled. Online, people regularly share unsettling and eerie events that have deeply affected them. These accounts may sound like they belong in a horror movie or a gothic novel, but they are real stories that happened to people who were brave enough to share them on the internet.

  • I remember playing in my room when I was 8, and my dad walks in. He sits beside me and starts whispering to me. A few minutes later, he gets up and says, “Never leave mom alone, okay?” He kisses my head and leaves.
    My mom rushes, minutes later, panic all over her face. She grabs me, trying to stay calm, but I could tell something was wrong. Through tears, she tells me that my dad had passed away that morning. It was the most tragic day of my life, but also the one that stays a mystery. My dad had visited me in the afternoon—so how could he have died that morning?
  • One time when I was a kid in elementary school, I woke up in the middle of the night and felt extremely paranoid. When I looked toward my door, I saw the figure of my mother standing there—just a black silhouette in my doorway. I called out to her (“mom”) with no answer.
    She started walking toward me, and I kept calling her over and over with no response. She came up to my bed and bent over, but her silhouette was still all black; I couldn’t see her clothing or face. I then covered the blankets over my head and lay there for a few minutes, too scared to uncover myself.
    Eventually, when I did, the silhouette was gone, and I was alone again. I swear I was 100% awake and can still feel the fear I felt back then. I have no idea why I saw that. © spandex_manufactuer / Reddit
  • A few months ago, I woke to see a tall, dark figure standing over my bed, but because I suffer from sleep paralysis, I just assumed I was hallucinating and went back to sleep. My mother-in-law was staying over that night in the spare room, and in the morning, she started telling me how she woke up with the feeling that she was being watched. © thisguy_94 / Reddit
  • When I was a kid, I had a lava lamp. When it was on, it would get really hot. Since it was yellow, I used it for drawing at night. So, I was sitting there, drawing, when all of a sudden the lamp turned itself off.
    I started panicking because I’m really afraid of the dark, and I started calling my mum for help. She came into my room, and when I explained the situation, she said the lamp was never turned on; I had been sitting in the dark the whole time. I touched the lamp, and it was cold... © Unknown author / Reddit
  • When I was in 2nd grade, I started feeling really hungry and unwell one day during class. I toughed it out until lunchtime, but on the walk to the cafeteria, my sight changed so that I could only see in black and white. As soon as I started eating, my normal vision returned.
    The nurse sent me home later with a fever, but I have never been able to understand how it was even possible to temporarily go colorblind. My family doesn’t believe me to this day. © bennettr08 / Reddit
  • My niece’s toy, which was a battery-operated talking, stuffed animal, started talking one afternoon (the regular things it would say, nothing different) when there were absolutely no batteries inside the toy. © Avenging-Robot / Reddit
  • I was in the living room of my house having a discussion with my partner when a water bottle that had been in the middle of the kitchen counter flew through the air as if thrown, passed through the half-wall opening, and landed on the living room rug. The house was originally my grandmother’s, and I was her world. He must have said something she didn’t like. © laurcoogy / Reddit
  • I was hanging out with friends a couple of years back when they decided to pull out a Ouija board. I thought it was nonsense and refused to touch it. My friends told me to ask it a question, so I said fine.
    I still wasn’t touching it and told it to guess a five-digit number I was thinking of. It wasn’t something like "12345"—it was random. I didn’t tell anybody the number. It guessed right. © ASmallBitPyromanic / Reddit
  • When I was 6 or 7, I was sleepless one night and laid down on my back, just looking out the window. I literally blinked, and it was suddenly daylight, as if time had magically skipped hours ahead. I know for sure I didn’t sleep, and nothing like that has ever happened again. © redheadmomster6** / Reddit
  • My mom and I were about to eat lunch. She served my plate and herself, and right when she sat down, my plate broke in half in a perfect line. Ten seconds later, a strong gust knocked one of the window blinds. We looked at each other, and my mom said, “Oh no, something bad happened.”
    She is very superstitious. About ten minutes later, she received a call that her father (my grandpa) had passed away. I have never experienced something like that again. © Un***lyHumanG** / Reddit
  • My roommate found a strange key in their car. They hadn’t driven anyone around, the car was locked, the windows were rolled up, and a key that went to nothing we owned was sitting perfectly in the middle of the passenger seat. © Ryukotaicho / Reddit
  • When I was a kid, I had a dream where I was answering the questions on my math test. It was extremely vivid; I could see the questions and the work I was doing. The next day, we had that math test, and it was the exact same as in my dream. © Nickynui / Reddit
  • After giving birth, my friend gave me flowers in a beautiful vase as a gift and told me to keep the vase and not to give it back. After some time, I moved it to the top of my fridge, placing it straight in the middle. My husband and I were sitting down when, randomly, it jumped off the fridge and shattered into a million pieces.
    I told my friend about it, and weirdly enough, she said that the same vase had jumped off her counter but didn’t break. It freaked her out so much that she gave it to me. I also forgot to add that she told me a couple of people owned it before her, and it also jumped off their counters too. © ladybuglyndsey / Reddit
  • I’ve had a car disappear on the highway right behind me. It was a straight stretch, so I could fully see that he didn’t pull off to the side or anything. He wasn’t in my blind spot because I physically moved my head to check, and he hadn’t passed me or turned off anywhere because it was a highway. He was just gone in a second.
    One second I looked in my rearview mirror to see him coming up on me, looked back ahead for a moment, then back in the rearview—and poof—he was just gone without a trace. It was freaky. © C***ide_Kit**_101 / Reddit
  • My husband went missing when my son was 5 months old. When he started talking, he always said that a bad man visited his room when we all went to sleep. We brushed it off as childhood imagination.
    Years later, I found in his room, my husband’s vintage watch forgotten behind a closet. I panicked because my husband was wearing that watch the day he went missing. When I asked my son about it, he couldn’t remember how the watch got to his room, and even swore he’d never seen it before.
    My husband had suffered from deep depression for decades. It’s been almost 20 years now, and we’ve never seen him again. But I get the chills every time I think of that watch.

It can feel like we’re living in a horror movie when we uncover a hidden dark side in our significant other that they’ve concealed for years. This is precisely what happens in these stories, which are sure to leave you with chills.

Preview photo credit Vladimir Br / Pexels

