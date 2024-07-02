12 Disturbing Secrets That People Uncovered About a Loved One

Uncovering surprising truths about those we care for can alter our lives significantly. From undisclosed identities to hidden histories, stumbling upon startling revelations about our loved ones can redefine our relationships forever and influence our life choices. The people we’re discussing today have encountered a reality so disturbing that it has sent them through a whirlwind of powerful feelings.

  • My husband passed away suddenly when our daughter was 6. A year later, I discovered his records from when he was in a psychiatric hospital for depression.

    In the notes, I found a disturbing detail: the therapist mentioned that my husband never referred to our daughter by name, but only as “the child.” The notes also mentioned that my husband confessed to the therapist that he wouldn’t mind if I divorced him and took full custody.

    It’s been 10 years, and I’ve never discussed this with my daughter, nor do I intend to.
    © DayDreamerAllDay1 / Reddit
  • My mom tried to give me to my aunt when I was a baby because I wasn’t ’planned’ or wanted, which has influenced how she treated me throughout my life. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My great-uncle robbed a bank and was arrested. On his deathbed, he confessed to burying the money in the woods on my grandmother’s land. © Umbrella_merc / Reddit
  • When I was diagnosed with a hereditary disease and started asking questions about my paternal grandmother’s parents, I learned that she was adopted because she was born in a psychiatric hospital. She has no information about her biological mother. © Chikliz4 / Reddit
  • My uncle suspected my aunt of cheating on him, so he faked his death and covertly observed her for several months until he was convinced of her faithfulness, then returned.
    © Nellie_blythe / Reddit
  • I found out my father had a secret family, and we were it — his wife and kids don’t know about us to this day. Later, I also discovered that an uncle had an ex-wife and kids he kept quiet about too.
    © hadasamatter / Reddit
  • I discovered I had a sister who was given up for adoption at birth, long before my other sister and I were born. My mother found her a few years ago, but I have yet to meet her. Despite that, she’s doing well, which I find pretty cool. © Whatamidoing82648 / Reddit
  • My paternal grandmother had a daughter as a teenager whom she put up for adoption before she met my grandfather. I met her when I was around 10 years old, but she was already in her 60s at the time. After the funerals, we lost contact. I would have to confirm, but I believe my grandmother was around 15 when she had her daughter. © MosquitoRevenge / Reddit
  • I’m the youngest, and I found out at my sister’s dad’s funeral that my mom cheated on her dad with my dad, resulting in my conception. This revelation shattered their family.
    © Bo***ncrumbss / Reddit
  • I recently discovered I have a half-sister out there somewhere. It came up randomly during dinner with my parents one evening, and it hasn’t been mentioned since. © Siray / Reddit
  • My aunt was engaged to a man I’ll call James, who was once one of the FBI’s top 10 most wanted for bank robbery. © starshine789 / Reddit
  • I learned that my parents had a baby before I was born. He passed away when he was only a few months old. They never directly told me; I overheard them talking to someone else about it.
    © scarlet0709 / Reddit

