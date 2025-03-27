My Grandkids Will Eat What’s on Their Plate, My Kitchen Isn’t a Restaurant

What worked when your kids were growing up might not feel right to them anymore, especially now that they’re parents themselves. Your daughter’s reaction likely came from a place of protecting her child, especially if she has her own memories of feeling unheard. This doesn’t mean you were a bad mom, it just means her approach to parenting is different.

Try to see it not as a rejection of your efforts, but as her way of making sure her kids feel respected and understood. Embracing their changes doesn’t erase your past love. It shows that your love continues to grow with them.