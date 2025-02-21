I Refuse to Serve My Daughter's Needs— I'm Not a Free Babysitter

I was thrilled, of course. Becoming a grandmother is a gift, and I was eager to be part of my grandchild’s life. But soon after the baby was born, my daughter and her husband sat me down with a serious request: they wanted me to quit my job and help them with the baby daily.

At first, I thought they were joking. But no, they were entirely serious. My daughter wanted to rest, and they expected me to step in—not just occasionally, but full-time, as a caretaker, housekeeper, and cook.

I hesitated. Leaving my job meant losing financial security, my social circle, and the benefits that came with employment, like medical coverage and gym access. It wasn’t just about the money—it was about losing a huge part of my life. When I asked if they would pay me for my time, even if just a little, to offset what I would be giving up, they were furious.