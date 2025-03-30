12 People Who Could Teach Cupid a Thing or Two About Love
Love shows itself in the most unexpected ways—not just in grand romantic gestures, but in quiet sacrifices, everyday moments, and acts of unwavering devotion. Some people go above and beyond in ways that stop you in your tracks and make you believe in something deeper, something real. These are the stories that stay with you—the kind that prove love isn’t just a feeling, but a choice made over and over again. Here are 12 people whose actions remind us what true love really looks like.
- My boyfriend had been weirdly protective of his laptop. One night, while he was showering, I opened it and found a hidden folder. My chest tightened. It was filled with grad school applications abroad —essays, references, and even flight searches. One line read: “I’ve supported her dream for years. Now, I want to chase mine. I hope she’ll be with me on my journey.”
When he walked in, I didn’t confront him. I just said, “You should’ve told me.” We talked for hours about fear and change and how love sometimes means choosing each other, even if our dreams take us in different directions.
- My girlfriend asked me to marry her one day after taking pictures by the river. It was a good day. We went back to her place and I played some music for her and we talked for a while. She just looked at me and said all serious, "Will you marry me?"
I cried. No knee, no elaborate plan, no showboating, and a role reversal. She has always been shy and reserved and I never expected her to be so brave, but somehow it was that easy for her. She didn't even plan it, she just looked at me and asked me because she felt it was right. I said yes, of course. ©***Oracle / Reddit
- In college I was dating a girl back home. We'd been together for a year or so. Back home was nearly 2 hours away & she worked every weekday until 5 or so in Chicago, which meant tons of traffic leaving. I had an awful week. 4 tests, 3 papers, & a presentation. My mom was going through a particularly poor drunken spell the entire week. One of my roommates was throwing a party that night & I was not feeling it. I still had so much to do, & so little motivation, & so much built up frustration. I called her in tears & we talked for a while. She made me feel better & recommended I go for a run to take my mind off things. I always listened to her advice because she knew me so well. I obliged. Put on my running shoes, changed, & walked out my front door to her holding a big chipotle bag, a new hat for my favorite sports team, & of course, her perfect smile. I just fell to my knees in this awesome mix of emotional... bliss. Nobody had ever done anything for me that sweet before. She was so in tune with me & my needs & drove 3 hours including traffic to surprise me cause she knew what I was going through. I wish I could say we're still together because she is an incredible woman, but alas, she just got engaged. I'm happy for her, but when I saw, empty shock coursed throughout my veins. I've never felt that way. Still dealing with some stuff here. But that's the most romantic thing anyone has ever done for me. ©Unknown Author / Reddit
- My boyfriend always texts when he leaves work—every single day without fail. One night, nothing. No message. I waited, dinner got cold, I called a few times, no answer. My brain immediately went full worst-case scenario.
Two hours later, I’m pacing by the window, borderline freaking out. The door was knocked. I rushed to the door and froze at what I saw. He was with this squished little bouquet of flowers, soaking wet. No words, just tired eyes.
Turns out he’d gone across town to get me this specific dessert I once mentioned offhand like a year ago. I thought something was wrong. Something was—he loves me too much.
- One time my GF and I were cuddling on the couch watching a movie, and I turn to catch her watching me instead of the movie. When I asked her why she was staring she simply said "You are the most handsome man I've ever dated" and promptly turned to continue to watch the movie. Pretty much made my night. ©StealthMuffin / Reddit
- My husband is an excellent gardener and grew me an orchid once and cut it for me when I was leaving for a trip, I brought it with me to where I was staying, and it reminded me of him the whole trip. He also found out I like spaghetti squash and grew a bunch for me. And he bought me a red rose bush and a passionfruit plant when we were dating, and I still have them :) My wedding vows to him were all garden metaphors. ©baller_unicorn / Reddit
- My SO is more thoughtful than romantic; it still warms my heart. In the winter, if I left for work after he did, I would walk to my car and see that he'd scraped the ice off the windshield for me.
If I'm having a rough day, our kids will come up to me and give me hugs and tell me something sweet. I know he puts them up to it. ©tinyahjumma / Reddit
- My BF scraped my windshield for me every day when we had to park outside last winter. Having been married to a very selfish man previously, I was blown away that he would take the time to do that. My ex had never done that in all the years we were married. In fact, when there was only room for one car in the garage, he took it. ©waterlilyrm / Reddit
- My Irish partner moved to England for me.
We lived in Ireland for a year, but he couldn’t find work and I hated my job. We were barely scraping by, and my boss called me telling me not to go in the next day.
We spent a week miserably trying to find a way to stay. When it became clear that the money I had left would either pay another month of rent or cover our moving costs, we had a blazing argument in the street where he told me to go and I walked away.
Two minutes later he came running after me. We moved to England, stayed with my family for a few months, he found a job in a week, we hustled and got a place of our own.
That was four years ago. My due date for our second child was yesterday. We got engaged last New Years. I’m so glad he didn’t let me go :) ©kateykatey / Reddit
- I was having a really bad day where I had to make an effort not to cry and had called my husband from my car during lunch sobbing.
I came home that night, and he had gotten home early and made dinner. Pancakes and a bottle of wine, and the pancakes were heart shaped. ©TheJadedRose / Reddit
- The day I found out my mom's stage IV breast cancer had metastasized and had spread throughout her entire body, was to date, the hardest day I had ever experienced. I felt like the world was crumbling down around me. She had been fighting, and winning, for 5 years up to that point. And I was using everything I had in me not to lose hope, or let the seed of defeat take hold. The guy I had just started seeing a few months before, knew we were getting scan results back that day. When he reached out that day to check on me, I let my guard down for the first time and told him how upset and scared I was. Later that night, after he had been at work for almost 12 straight hours, he drove over 3 hours out of his way, exhausted, to sit with me till the sun came up... to comfort me, let me talk, or distract me, whatever it was I needed from one minute to the next. He was just THERE when I needed someone the most. It still is the single kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful, loving... and to me, romantic, thing anyone has ever done for me. I knew that night that I'd love this man for the rest of my life. ©Layla1711 / Reddit
- Laying in bed at night, boyfriend thought I was asleep. Perfectly cuddled up, snoozing and he says, "Thank you for existing". Also the times when he's playing Xbox and I'm curled up next to him with my head on his chest while his arms are around me playing the game. Adore him. ©MarcosJordan / Reddit
