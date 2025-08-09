I Refused to Accept My Biological Dad When He Came Back, but My Mom Insisted I Do

Hello, Bright Side,

My name is Jenna. My dad left when I was born, and my mom raised me alone. Years later, he suddenly showed up and messaged me, “I always loved you. There’s something you should know.”

I ignored him. But to my surprise, my mom begged me to accept him, “It wasn’t his fault because it was my family who pushed him out of our lives. I was young and scared, and I let them.”

Turns out, my mom’s family thought my dad wasn’t good enough for her. She told me he had anxiety and other health issues, and he couldn’t even keep a steady job. Things got really hard, and her family agreed to help, but only if she promised to cut him off.

They believed it was best for my future. Now they are full of regret. My dad lived abroad for many years, and now he’s come back hoping we can reconnect.

I get it. I really do. But I grew up without a father. I was constantly lied to about him and told things that made me believe he was just a guy who didn’t care.

Now I’m being asked to just accept him because no one is against it anymore? But what about my feelings? What about all the years I spent without him?

It feels like I’m just supposed to forget about everything and open up my heart to someone who was never there for me. I’m afraid to let him in, and honestly, I don’t even know how to start. I don’t know how to trust him or how to connect with him after all these years. I feel like it’s unfair.

What am I supposed to do?