My Stepson Ate Meat in My Vegan House, So I Banned Him
When I tell people about it, I usually get two very different reactions. Some say I am being controlling, others say I am standing up for my values. Honestly, I just want to put this out there and see if I am the one in the wrong.
Hi, dear reader!
I’m Mary (name changed for privacy). I am strictly vegan, and I do not allow meat in my house. This is not just a diet for me, it is a lifestyle and something I care deeply about. I do not buy meat, I do not cook it, and I definitely do not want it in my kitchen.
My husband has known this since we got together, and he has respected it by only eating vegan food at home.
The issue started when my stepson, who is 17, moved in with us temporarily. At his mom’s place, he eats whatever he wants, mostly fast food and a lot of meat. When he came here, he agreed to follow my rules and not bring meat inside the house; he could eat whatever he wanted outside.
I thought things were fine at first, but he quickly started complaining about the lack of “real food” and made comments like, “It’s just food, why do you care so much?”
Then one night, everything blew up. I woke up to an awful smell and went downstairs to find him cooking meat in my kitchen. He had a pan out and was frying something that made the whole house smell.
I lost it and told him to leave right then and there and that he was banned from my home. I thought that was the end of it, but I was so wrong.
Later, I heard a crash in the kitchen. When I went to check, I froze. My fridge was full of meat, every shelf stacked with steaks, chicken wings, and sausages. All of my vegan food—my tofu, veggies, plant-based milk—was gone. On the fridge was a note in his handwriting: “If you can’t respect my choices, do not expect me to respect you or yours.”
I felt sick. This was not just disrespect; it was like he was declaring war on me in my own home. My husband said I should not have snapped at him earlier, and that his son was only acting out because he feels restricted. But to me, this went way too far. Replacing all of my food and leaving that note felt like a calculated attack.
Now I am stuck. I do not want my stepson to feel unwelcome, but I also feel like he crossed a major line. If he cannot respect the one rule in my house, what am I supposed to do? Am I wrong for refusing to let my stepson eat meat in my house, or was I right to put my foot down?
Comments
Ok, um, how did a 17 year old fill your fridge with meat? Did dad help him, because that sounds VERY EXPENSIVE, and I don't think he as a teenager would waste or even have that much money. While I think you could have found a way to compromise, if you only asked him to not bring meat into your house and didn't try to force your way on him outside of the house, then he AND his father got some 'splainin to do.