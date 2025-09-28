My Stepson Ate Meat in My Vegan House, So I Banned Him

Later, I heard a crash in the kitchen. When I went to check, I froze. My fridge was full of meat, every shelf stacked with steaks, chicken wings, and sausages. All of my vegan food—my tofu, veggies, plant-based milk—was gone. On the fridge was a note in his handwriting: “If you can’t respect my choices, do not expect me to respect you or yours.”

I felt sick. This was not just disrespect; it was like he was declaring war on me in my own home. My husband said I should not have snapped at him earlier, and that his son was only acting out because he feels restricted. But to me, this went way too far. Replacing all of my food and leaving that note felt like a calculated attack.

Now I am stuck. I do not want my stepson to feel unwelcome, but I also feel like he crossed a major line. If he cannot respect the one rule in my house, what am I supposed to do? Am I wrong for refusing to let my stepson eat meat in my house, or was I right to put my foot down?