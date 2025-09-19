I Kicked My Childfree Daughter Out of My Inheritance

Since my daughter does not want kids, I told her I plan to leave everything to my nephew, who already has a family. At least then, I know our hard-earned property and savings will continue to support our bloodline. And if she has no kids, no family, why would she even need so much money? She did not take it well.

She accused me of punishing her for choosing a childfree lifestyle. She said inheritance should be about love, not conditions or family expectations. We had a huge argument. She shouted that I cared more about imaginary grandkids than about her. I tried to explain that it is not about punishing her. I simply want to ensure everything I worked for does not die with me. But now she barely speaks to me.



And to make everything worse, and more permanent, I now received a legal letter saying that she is cutting all ties with me and doesn’t care for the inheritance. Is family now such a disposable thing? I understand that many modern women choose not to have children, and I respect my daughter’s decision. But is it really wrong to want to protect my family legacy? Is it so unfair to tie my inheritance to the hope of continuing our bloodline?



— Norman