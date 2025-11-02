I Accidentally Discovered the Nasty Reason My Fiancé Decided to Marry Me

"<strong>Hi Bright Side,

I’m 23, and my fiancé, Ethan, is 25. We met at a local music festival last summer. We clicked almost instantly: same taste in bands, same humor, even the same favorite song. It felt like fate. Within months, we were talking about forever and started planning our wedding. Everything seemed perfect until a dinner with his closest friends changed everything.

They were polite but strangely tense, and I kept catching them exchanging awkward looks whenever Ethan and I interacted. At one point, I overheard one of them whisper a name, “Suzan.” On the way home, I asked Ethan who she was. He went pale, pulled out his phone, and showed me a photo. The resemblance was shocking. Suzan could’ve been my twin.