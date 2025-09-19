12 Petty Revenges So Satisfying, They Deserve a Medal

Sometimes you just can’t let things slide, especially when someone thinks they can walk all over you. These people didn’t explode or go full drama mode. They went for small, perfectly timed savage revenge, and honestly, it’s so satisfying. Here are 12 short stories people shared about how they got even in the best way possible.

  • Back in college, I shared a dorm with a guy named Matt who always said, “We’re roommates, what’s mine is yours,” then ate my food every night. I tried labeling things, locking my cabinet, and even talking to him. Nothing worked.
    So one weekend, I switched the inside bag of my cereal box with dry cat food that looked almost the same. He poured himself a huge bowl, drowned it in milk, took one bite, and just stared into space. He never touched my food again and wouldn’t make eye contact with me for the rest of the semester. — Aisha R / Bright Side
  • There was this guy on my street who always parked across two spots like he owned the block. One night, I parked super close on one side and my roommate parked super close on the other. He had to climb out through his trunk. It was so satisfying to watch, lol. — Laura / Bright Side
  • I lived in a thin-walled apartment in Chicago. My upstairs neighbor kept blasting music at 2 AM. After asking him nicely three times, I gave up and started vacuuming my ceiling at 6:30 every morning. He stopped his late-night concerts by day four. — Anonymous / Bright Side
  • At my old office, someone kept stealing my yogurt. No matter what I did or said, the yogurt would always disappear.
    So I bought plain yogurt, mixed in a ton of salt, and labeled it with my name. The thief took one bite, gagged, and I never lost a yogurt again. And as it turned out, the thief was my boss. — Daniel P / Bright Side
  • There’s this guy at my Boston gym who camps on machines, scrolling on his phone. One day, I set up camp next to him and copied every move he did, rep for rep, like a mirror. He got so annoyed that he left halfway through his workout.
    The best part was the little fist bump I got from an older guy who’d been waiting to use that machine for 20 minutes. — Eric / Bright Side
  • My little brother, 15, refused to do chores but hogged the Wi-Fi all night. So I changed the Wi-Fi name to “CleanTheDishesFirst.” He did the dishes in silence and came to me with wet hands, asking for the new password. — Zoe B / Bright Side
  • This dude at the movies wouldn’t stop texting on full brightness or giggling and laughing while on a call. Despite many others and me asking him to take it down a notch or 10, he kept at it. Finally, I turned on my phone flashlight and aimed it at his screen like a spotlight until he stopped. People behind me quietly clapped. — Chris D / Bright Side
  • When I was 26, I lived with a roommate named Kayla in Austin who never paid her share of the electric bill on time. She always had some excuse, but she somehow had money for daily Starbucks.
    When she finally moved out, I filled her shoes with glitter. I also sprinkled some in her laundry bag. It’s been two years, and she still texts me photos whenever she randomly finds glitter on her stuff. It’s the revenge that keeps on sparkling. — Michelle K / Bright Side
  • At work, one guy would dump massive print jobs into the shared office printer and leave everyone else waiting. I renamed the printer to “Out of Order” on only his computer. He spent weeks trying to fix it, while the rest of us printed just fine. — Priyanka / Bright Side
  • Caught my boyfriend liking reels of random women in bikinis. I bought the same super expensive bikini with his credit card, and he totally flipped.
    When he asked me what was going on, fuming, I told him I thought he liked the bikini, since he liked the photos. He just nodded and left. I broke up with him later btw. — Megan / Bright Side
  • For years, my friends joked about my rusty old car, calling it “grandpa’s ride.” I never cared much about cars, but their comments started to sting. What they didn’t know was that I’d been quietly saving for years.
    Last weekend, I showed up to our brunch driving a sleek electric sports car. The silence when I parked was priceless. Now they keep asking for rides — and I just smile and say I’m busy. — Anonymous / Bright Side
  • Every time I go out with my friends, they make me pay the bill. They’ll laugh and say, “You’re rich, you can handle it,” or make some lame excuse about being broke. I got tired of being used. So, I finally decided to set a trap.
    I invited them all out for dinner, and just before the bill arrived, I asked them if they could kindly cover my share of the bill this time, since I forgot my wallet. The look on their faces was EVERYTHING. I simply grabbed my stuff and left.
    They finally split the bill amount, but each of them texted me to pay them back their share before I even got home. I blocked them and am now on a hunt for real friends who wouldn’t take me for granted. — Jennifer J / Bright Side

