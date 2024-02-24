14 Best Romance TV Shows That Redefined Love

Sometimes we enjoy escaping into romantic stories for a while, but when they end, we’re back to reality. They can affect how we see our own relationships, sometimes making us expect too much. According to a study that can make us less happy. But, these stories can also show us new things about love. That’s why we made a list of best romance TV shows you might like.

1. Bridgerton

The show is based on Julia Quinn’s books, set in the Regency era. It follows the Bridgerton family’s eight siblings — Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth — as they navigate London’s high society in search of love, with friends and rivals by their side. In the first season of Bridgerton, Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor) is on the lookout for love in Regency London. But her older brother (played by Jonathan Bailey) isn’t making it easy by turning down her suitors. To top it off, there’s this Lady Whistledown spreading rumors about her. Then, she meets the Duke of Hastings (played by Regé-Jean Page), and despite their differences, they can’t ignore the attraction between them. As they navigate society’s expectations, their relationship takes some surprising twists. You can find this show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.4 /10

User review: “Knowing nothing about the books or what to expect from the show, I gotta admit that the diversity threw me in the beginning. By the second episode, I became colorblind and grew completely enchanted by it all that I didn’t want it to end. Although I loved it, to be quite frank, in a way, it made me sad. All the diversity...well, it made me see how the world COULD have been and needs to be.” refinerychick / IMDb

2. Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris follows Emily Cooper, a lively American with a degree in communications from Chicago. She heads to Paris for a job opportunity and gets caught up in the city’s charm. Tasked with updating a French marketing agency’s social media with an American flair, Emily faces cultural clashes and personal growth. Alongside her job, she learns French customs, builds relationships, and navigates love. Each episode brings viewers into Emily’s Parisian journey, full of excitement and romance at every turn. You can find this show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.9 /10

User review: “If you are looking for a pick-me-up and good-mood TV show with no fuss about it, please watch this. This is really entertaining throughout and there is not a boring minute during the whole show. Everything is so beautiful, the scenery, the actors, the clothing. This is a true binge-watch and leaves you wanting for a second season.” isskrisktyliai / IMDb

3. Outlander

The story revolves around Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who unexpectedly finds herself transported back in time to 1743. In this unfamiliar world, she faces immediate danger to her life. Claire is compelled to marry Jamie Fraser, a gallant and romantic Scottish warrior, sparking a passionate relationship. Caught between two very different men and lives, Claire’s heart is torn as she navigates the complexities of her situation. You can find this show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.4 /10

User review: “I never read the Outlander books, so I didn’t really know what to expect. I originally thought it was a show targeted just for women, but I was way wrong. This show has something for everyone, and I’m so glad I finally gave it a chance because it’s become one of my favorite shows!” Supermanfan-13 / IMDb

4. Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl dishes out juicy drama and romance among wealthy NYC teens. There’s Serena and Dan, whose rollercoaster romance keeps us guessing. Blair and Chuck’s fiery relationship adds even more spice to the mix. As these young elites navigate their way through high school and societal pressures, their love lives become the talk of the town, keeping viewers glued to the screen episode after episode. You can find this show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.5/10

User review: “The show Gossip Girl is an insider’s guide to the life of the elite. It is filled with teenagers acting like adults and adults acting like teenagers, with one person exposing their every move with the help of the entire Upper East Side. Secrets and betrayals are two things that this show revolves around, along with putting friendships and relationships to the test.” maggiesullivan-81877 / IMDb

5. How I Met Your Mother

This rom-com is about Ted Mosby telling his kids the story of how he met their mom. Set in New York City, Ted, alongside his close-knit group of friends — Marshall, Lily, Barney, and Robin — navigates the ups and downs of life, love, and friendship. Ted’s on a journey to find love, and along the way, there are lots of funny and touching moments. The show explores friendship, love, and life’s ups and downs, keeping you entertained with its humor and surprises until you finally meet the mom! Ted’s charm and the excellent storyline made the show among the best romance TV shows, and it’s definitely worth watching. You can find this show on Disney+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.3/10

User review: “Great show to binge-watch. As it is mainly all flashbacks it doesn’t even have to be in order.” bevo-13678 / IMDb

6. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story takes us behind the scenes of the Bridgerton series to explore the life of Queen Charlotte. Set in the elegant world of Regency-era London, it follows the queen’s adventures and relationships in the royal court. With drama and romance in abundance, it’s a captivating journey into the heart of the Bridgerton universe. Despite the challenges and expectations, Queen Charlotte and her charming nobleman share a secret romance, defying conventions and embracing their affection for each other. Their story proved that true love knows no boundaries, even in the most unexpected of places. You can find this show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.4/10

User review: “I was so pleased to see Netflix investing more in the world of Bridgerton and being one of my favorites in the show, Queen Charlotte was a perfect character to explore for a prequel. The casting is absolutely spot on, I honestly enjoyed every single character and their acting, the script, everything is a work of art. India Amarteifio is *the* perfect actor for the titular role, and it’s crazy to think I didn’t know much of her work before. The chemistry between India and Corey is a rare gem, and their relationship is believable from start to end.” CubNutButter / IMDb

7. Desperate Housewives

Desperate Housewives tells the story of women living on Wisteria Lane, a suburban street. It delves into their relationships, marriages, and friendships, revealing mysteries and scandals along the way. With humor and suspense, the show explores the complexities of suburban life. You can find this show on Disney+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.6/10

User review: “Sometimes, a series or a movie hooks you so much that when it ends, it’s like a part of yourself is gone with it. You cry, you shed tears, and you cannot stop thinking about it. Like a lost lover who’s decided to go and leave you all alone. That is what Desperate Housewives is for me. ” cjonesas / IMDb

8. Virgin River

This show is about Melinda, a woman looking for a fresh start in the peaceful town of Virgin River. Moving there as a nurse, she hopes to leave her past behind and start anew. But small-town life isn’t as simple as she thought. In the scenic setting of Virgin River, Melinda navigates her new job and forms close bonds with the locals. Along the way, she discovers friendship, faces her own struggles, and even finds love in unexpected ways. You can find this show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.4/10

User review: “Sometimes you just need a comforting watch, something that isn’t trying to preach at you but is easy going and makes you feel good. This is exactly what this show is.” l-tams / IMDb

9. The Vampire Diaries

This supernatural drama follows the journey of Elena, a teenage girl who finds herself immersed in a world of vampires after falling in love with Stefan. Their relationship becomes more complex when Stefan’s brother, Damon, also becomes enamored with Elena. As the story progresses, we witness the challenges of their love triangle and their battles against other supernatural beings in Mystic Falls. You can find this show on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.7/10

User review: “I absolutely thought this was a show for High School kids, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. I never watched it when it was originally on and just binge-watched the entire series on Netflix recently. That’s not an easy thing to do considering it has 171 episodes, but it was that good and totally worth the time and effort.” Supermanfan-13 / IMDb

10. My Life with the Walter Boys

After a tragic accident claims the lives of her parents, a young girl finds herself thrust into a completely unfamiliar world. With nowhere else to turn, she is sent to live with the Walter family, a household filled with rowdy boys she’s never met before. As she settles into her new life, navigating the dynamics of a bustling household and adjusting to life without her parents, she begins to form unexpected connections with each of the Walter boys. You can find this show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.0/10

User review: “At first, I thought that this was gonna be another teenage cliché drama, but turns out this series is actually better. The plot is just your typical teenage life but something about the production, and acting made it more genuine and raw. I’m not sure if it’s just me, but I find this series comforting and feel good. This is the kind of show that I would watch as many times as I can and not get bored.” meowooooo / IMDb

11. The Summer I Turned Pretty

This story follows a girl as she spends a summer at the beach with her family and friends. Throughout the summer, she navigates friendships, family dynamics, and blossoming romantic feelings. As she reflects on her past and embraces the changes happening in her life, she learns valuable lessons about love, growing up, and the importance of cherishing special moments. You can find this show on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.3/10

User review: “I haven’t read the books, so I cannot have an opinion about the adaptation, but I did watch the whole thing at once. It has been a long time since I had not been swept into a story like that, I did feel a lot of emotions throughout the story, with good actor play and good filming plus a perfect soundtrack! It makes you fall in love again, go on vacation, and enjoy the simplicity of life again.”

thom-75887 / IMDb

12. Grey’s Anatomy

The show revolves around doctors working in a hospital. It explores their friendships, romances, and professional challenges. Viewers follow their journeys as they deal with medical cases and personal dilemmas, forming deep connections with each other along the way. Meredith and Derek’s relationship was the central storyline of the show, which made the show the first among the best romance TV shows on IMDb. You can find this show on Disney+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.6/10

User review: “This is one of the best TV shows ever. All the medical drama and the love stories make sure that you have some tissues around. Trust me you will need it.” missfrfsh / IMDb

13. New Girl

The series is about a quirky girl named Jess who moves in with three single guys, Nick, Schmidt, and Winston, after her breakup. As they all adjust to living together, they form an unlikely but tight-knit friendship. The show explores their hilarious and heartwarming adventures as they navigate careers, dating, and the ups and downs of adult life. Along the way, they share plenty of laughs, mishaps, and memorable moments that make them feel like family. You can find this show on Disney+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.8/10

User review: “I can’t give this show enough love. It’s GENIUS! The chemistry between the characters is amazing! And the character development is outstanding. In the beginning, we get a more serious Winston, but as the show progresses, we see a more goofy Winston, which works. The writers really took their time to improve on each character. Highly recommend it, especially for those who were fans of How I Met Your Mother.” thebradleymitchell / IMDb

14. Firefly Lane

Firefly Lane follows the lifelong friendship between two women, Kate and Tully. The series traces their ups and downs over several decades, from their teenage years in the 1970s to adulthood in the present day. Through career successes, personal struggles, and romantic relationships, Kate and Tully remain inseparable despite their differences. As they navigate life’s challenges together, their bond is tested, but ultimately proves to be unbreakable. You can find this show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.7/10

User review: “Wish I could give an 11 or 12 rating for this series. I feel like I lived along with them and cared so much about everyone in the series that I was sobbing by the end. Outstanding performances by each cast member made this book come alive. I read the books, but really feel that the series was even better. Even with the gap in viewing it, I was able to pick up with the characters this week from where they left off.” sandpark-70052 / IMDb