10+ Romance Movies to Watch That Are Based on a True Story

When watching romance movies, we often like to compare ourselves to the main characters and their relationships. The tales of love, friendship, and boundless emotions put inside the plot, little do we know some of them are actually based on a true story. True romance fans are hooked by Allie and Noah’s love, but did you know that their story is inspired by real people?

1. The Vow

Leo and Paige, a newlywed couple, encounter a difficult position when Paige is left comatose following an accident. When she wakes up, she has no memory of Leo or their life together. Paige’s parents, whom she hasn’t seen since marrying Leo, pay her a visit, startling her at how much time has passed. Leo wants to go home, but her parents demand she accompany them. Paige initially goes with Leo, but her unusual surroundings force her to decide to go to her parents. She is perplexed about cutting off touch with her family and runs into her ex, wondering why they broke up. Leo, anxious to win her back, resumes courting her as they work to repair their relationship despite Paige’s memory loss. This love story was inspired by Krickitt and Kim Carpenter, who married in 1993. Krickitt had brain damage in a vehicle accident and awoke from a coma with no recollections of her spouse. Their whole existence together appeared to vanish. “I made a vow; she would never have married a man who walked away,” she said. Krickitt eventually fell in love with her husband again, and in 1996, they reaffirmed their vows. This touching story should be included in your list of romance movies to watch for a delightful movie night if you haven’t seen it yet.



You can find this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.8/10

2. Kiss and Cry

The movie Kiss and Cry is based on the real-life story of Carley Allison, an 18-year-old skater and singer who battled an incredibly rare disease. Despite the challenges of surgery and chemotherapy, Carley maintains a happy attitude thanks to the support of her friends and family. As she battles the disease, Carley and John, a kind boy from her biology class, become closer. The film depicts Carley’s determination, her comedic moments amid difficult circumstances, and John’s imaginative prom invitation. Carley is showered with affection and support as she returns to school. She actively participates in cancer research fundraisers, explaining her philosophy of treating cancer as a game in which you must keep moving to win. The narrative chronicles her successful comeback to skating and being invited to perform ’O Canada’ at an NHL game. Carley’s path, particularly with John, demonstrates how she approaches problems with a positive attitude. The most unique aspect of this film is that the leading actress, Sarah Fisher, who plays Carley Allison, and Carley were actual life best friends.



You can find this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐6.7/10

3. All My Life

The film is based on the actual tale of Jennifer Carter and Solomon Chau, a young couple who rush to organize their wedding after receiving a tragic prognosis. Jessica Rothe known for Happy Death Day and Harry Shum Jr. who was part of Crazy Rich Asians portray the pair as they navigate the highs and lows of youthful love and mortality. When Sol is diagnosed with liver cancer, the couple chooses to postpone their July wedding to December. Faced with a race against time, their friends and family organize an internet fundraising to make their ideal wedding a reality in only two weeks. The narrative elicits an outpouring of support from individuals all across the world who want to honor the power of love. Jenn and Sol’s bond grows stronger as they face hardships. Rothe describes how they realized the depth of their devotion via real-life stories from Carter about their journey.



You can find this movie on Rakuten TV.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.3/10

4. The Notebook

In a peaceful nursing facility, an elderly guy named Duke recounts a love story to a woman who has memory loss. He tells the story of Noah and Allie, a country lad and a city girl whose relationship meets difficulties. Set in the 1940s South Carolina, Duke follows their summer romance, bringing the woman into the lives of the young lovers. As Duke narrates his story, the question arises: Can hot summer love outlast time? The care home’s future is undetermined, leaving everyone wondering if these genuine bonds will last. The Notebook was inspired by Nicolas Sparks’s best-selling novel. The story was about his ex-wife’s grandparents, who had been together for nearly 60 years. They told their love tale, which became part of the book. Beyond their story, what jumps out is how they treated each other: with a twinkle in their eyes, loving hand-holding, and concern. After sixty years, they demonstrated that real love can survive forever. You can find this movie on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.8/10

5. The Terminal

Viktor Navorski meets with a terrible turn of events at JFK airport. His passport was not valid due to a violent turmoil in Krakozhia, his home country, leaving him trapped. Viktor just wanted to collect an autograph from New York, but he is currently stuck in Kennedy Airport’s international transit lounge, unable to leave the country and unable to travel back home. Frank Dixon, a severe airport official, finds Viktor’s presence bothersome and views him as a bureaucratic annoyance. Nonetheless, he is viewed as a friend by other airport staff members, such as the stunning Amelia, a flight attendant. Viktor’s new home gradually changes from the busy terminal into a nation within a nation full of aspirations, hopes, and the need for love. Viktor is still committed to achieving his objective as the days stretch into weeks and the weeks into months. Viktor’s trip is framed by the airport and its distinct community as he grapples with the difficulties of being an inadvertent long-term resident in this transient, but somehow cozy, home. It remains to be seen when Viktor will fulfill his first dream.



The true story of Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who spent eighteen years living at an airport terminal due to the theft of his passport and other necessary travel documents, served as the inspiration for The Terminal.



You can find this movie on SkyShowtime.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.4/10

6. Fever Pitch

Inspired by Nick Hornby’s best-selling autobiographical book Fever Pitch, this romantic comedy explores the intersections between the lives of a man, a woman, and a football team. Paul Ashworth, an English teacher, takes comfort in his lifelong passion for the Arsenal football club. But when he meets Sarah, things take a surprising turn in his life. As their romance develops, it gets entangled with Arsenal’s ups and downs in the football league, producing a parallel story that intensifies to a suspenseful conclusion. This amusing and endearing narrative delves into the intricacies of love, passion, and the unexpected turns that life and football may take. This pick should definitely be part of the romance movies to watch in your free time.



You can find this movie on Disney+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.2/10

7. The Other Boleyn Girl

King Henry VIII and Katherine of Aragon struggle in their marriage since they are unable to have a male heir in this historical drama. Henry calls the Boleyn family—parents Sir Thomas and Lady Elizabeth and their three kids—to his court in an attempt to find a solution. The original idea of the Boleyn family was for Anne, renowned for her brashness, to become Henry’s mistress with the intention of eventually marrying into the royal family. Nevertheless, Henry’s focus turns to the previously married Mary, who appears to be more innocent. In an attempt to gain favor at the royal court, Sir Thomas and Lady Elizabeth’s brother, the Duke of Norfolk, make sure the Boleyn children do as the King asks. Motivated by their divergent personalities, Anne and Mary take various routes that put them in confrontation with Henry, the people of England, their family, and one another. The story is based on real-life historical characters, but some details about their lives might have been fictionalized.



You can find this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.7/10

8. Walk the Line

The experiences of Johnny Cash in real life served as an inspiration for this drama. Having grown up during the Great Depression, Johnny Cash develops a strong passion for music. He leaves his homeland of Arkansas to enlist in the air force in Germany, driven by his aspirations. It’s there he gets his first guitar, writes his own songs, and pops the question to Vivian. Following their marriage, Johnny works as a salesperson to provide for the family as they settle into a new home in Tennessee. Johnny finds a way to fulfill his dream of becoming a musician and signs a record deal. On a short tour to promote his music, he meets June Carter, the well-known singer. Over long tours with June, other musicians, and Jerry Lee Lewis, their unspoken bond grows stronger.



You can find this movie on Disney+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.8/10

9. At First Sight

Amy Benic, once aspiring to be an artist, is now a partner in a New York City architectural firm alongside her ex-husband, Duncan Allanbrook. During a solo vacation at Bear Mountain Inn, she meets Virgil Adamson, a blind masseur. Their deep connection prompts Virgil to transition from being her masseur to her friend and lover. Learning about a revolutionary vision restoration procedure by Dr. Charles Aaron, Amy convinces Virgil to undergo surgery in New York City. However, concerns arise from Virgil’s sister, Jennie, about Amy’s ability to care for a blind person. The impending surgery adds a new layer to their relationship. If successful, it will thrust Virgil into a sighted world he has never experienced, challenging the safeguards he and Jennie have implemented. If it fails, Virgil will confront the emotional turmoil he endured as a child through multiple failed procedures forced upon him by his absent father. Inspired by the true story of Shirl Jennings, the journey in the movie unfolds with the potential to reshape their lives, testing the strength of their connection and resilience in the face of uncertainty.



You can find this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.0/10

10. It Could Happen to You

Charlie Lang, a compassionate New York cop, experiences a stroke of luck when he wins a share of the lottery. The day before his win, caught without enough money to tip waitress Yvonne, Charlie makes a heartfelt offer, promising her half the winnings. In stark contrast to Charlie’s kind and honest nature, his wife Muriel is driven by a desire for wealth. Unimpressed by Charlie’s generosity, Muriel’s insatiable appetite for money creates a growing divide between them. Meanwhile, as Charlie and Muriel drift apart, his connection with Yvonne deepens. The story unfolds as Charlie navigates the complexities of love, honesty, and contrasting values in the face of newfound fortune. Even though the real cop and waitress didn’t end up together, they are still friends despite all those years.



You can find this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.4/10

11. The Edge of Love

This story is about Dylan Thomas, a famous poet, and two women in his life. Vera and Dylan were sweethearts as teens and meet again in London years later. Vera is now a singer, while Dylan works on government films. Despite Dylan being married to Caitlin, his connection with Vera is strong. The women, initially rivals, become unexpected friends. Vera marries William, but her feelings for Dylan cause problems. When William returns from deployment, things get complicated. Pregnant Vera returns to Wales with her married friends, intensifying the battle between her heart and head. William’s return reveals a changed man, and Vera is no longer the carefree cabaret girl he married. Neighborhood gossip fuels William’s jealousy, leading to a confrontation with Dylan. Amid desire, guilt, and friendship, Vera faces a tough choice between the two men. The story unfolds in London and the Welsh countryside, exploring the ups and downs of relationships and enduring love.



You can find this movie on Peacock.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.1/10

12. The Fault in Our Stars

At her mother Frannie’s persuasion, seventeen-year-old Hazel Grace, who is battling lung cancer, hesitantly signs up for a cancer support group. She meets Gus, a 17-year-old who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer, and had his leg amputated as a result. As they pursue their shared goals and desires, their love story develops. As their relationship grows, Hazel says she would like to talk to author Peter Van Houten in Amsterdam about the conclusion of her favorite book. Gus calls Van Houten because he is determined to realize Hazel’s goal, and this leads to Frannie and Gus traveling to the Netherlands. The narrative examines Hazel’s experiences with love, illness, and the erratic nature of meeting a literary idol, yet meeting Van Houten turns out to be unexpected. Based on a novel by John Green, the film follows his experiences as a student chaplain at a pediatric hospital. The book is devoted to his friend Esther Earl, who died in 2010 at the age of sixteen from thyroid cancer.



You can find this movie on Disney+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.7/10

13. A Beautiful Mind

John Nash struggles at Princeton University with the expectation that he will make a big impact in the field of mathematics. He struggles for a while before making a ground-breaking discovery that wins him the Nobel Prize. After completing graduate school, Nash moves from being a student to a teacher and develops a romantic relationship with Alicia. Concurrently, the government enlists Nash’s aid in deciphering Soviet codes, entangling him in an intimidating conspiracy scheme. Nash’s reality is upended by a startling discovery, which makes him more and more paranoid. His entire world has been flipped upside down, and the only thing that can save him is Alicia’s unshakable support in order to get his mental fortitude back and become the respected mathematician that he once was. This voyage illustrates the difficulties that Nash encountered in both his personal and professional life, finally emphasizing the fortitude and atonement that can be achieved with the help of loved ones. Don’t forget to add this selection to your compilation of romance movies to watch on lazy weekends.



You can find this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.2/10