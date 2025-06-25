Brad Pitt, 61, Steps Out With His Girlfriend, 32, and Everyone’s Talking About One Thing
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon just made a stunning appearance together in New York City. The couple turned heads on the red carpet, but there’s one detail people can’t stop talking about. Let’s say, it’s not just about their outfits.
Brad and Ines bring the glam to Times Square.
They looked so in sync, holding hands and smiling as cameras flashed around them. Brad even wrapped his arm around her waist, total movie couple vibes. And let’s be honest, it’s nice to see Brad this happy and relaxed again.
A stylish couple that’s always on point
Ines clearly knows how to dress for the moment. She completed her look with platform heels, a sleek white bag, and the kind of calm elegance you can’t fake. Brad kept it cool with dark sunglasses and a signet ring.... well, classic Pitt.
Their style game didn’t stop there. Just a few days earlier, they were seen out with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid at a cozy dinner. Velvet jeans, yellow minidress, steakhouse date... these two really know how to mix chill and chic.
Their love story is low-key but strong.
Brad and Ines have kept things mostly private since they started dating back in 2022, but it’s clear there’s a real connection between them. Over time, they’ve been spotted on quiet dates, romantic getaways, and even the occasional red carpet. And while Brad’s love life has been major tabloid territory for years, this relationship feels different.
In fact, a source told Page Six that it was Ines who encouraged Brad to finally settle his long divorce with Angelina Jolie after eight years of legal back and forth. “He was influenced by Ines to finally settle,” the insider shared, suggesting her presence has brought calm and clarity into his life.
In a GQ interview from May 2025, Brad also addressed their relationship, saying, “No, dude, it’s not that calculated... Life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”
Everyone’s talking about their age gap.
People noticed the 29-year age difference. Some online comments were a little harsh: “They look like father and daughter here,” one said. Others joked, “Is this one of his kids?” and “Bro’s dating someone old enough to be his daughter.” But it wasn’t all criticism.
Plenty of fans had sweet things to say too. “I’m glad he found a love,” one person wrote. Another added, “She’s gorgeous, and they suit each other.” No matter what people think, Brad and Ines seem happy, and that’s what really matters.
At the end of the day, love doesn’t follow a rulebook, and their relationship seems to be built on mutual respect, warmth, and a shared sense of calm. Fans can debate the details all they want, but for Brad — who’s been through a very public and complicated few years — finding someone who brings peace and stability into his life is something worth celebrating.