5 Weekend Rituals to Keep the Spark Alive, According to Psychologists

Spending time together sounds great. But if one person’s glued to work emails and the other’s lost in Instagram Reels... are you actually hanging out?

The good stuff happens when the phones disappear, like, in a drawer, in another room, out of sight. It’s not about some big fancy date night or color-coded schedules. It’s just about being there.

Think: sipping coffee in your pajamas. No rush, no agenda. Or walking side by side, not saying much, just being. Or eating dinner without anyone “quickly checking something.”

That’s the magic. No tech. No pings. No noise. Just the two of you. Present. Real. Human.