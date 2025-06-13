I Reported My DIL to Child Services — She Doesn’t Teach My Grandson Basic Manners

“Recently, he pushed another child at school, the kid was seriously hurt. But instead of holding him accountable, she decided to coddle him by buying him an expensive new smartphone. She said he was just ‘expressing frustration’ and once again refused to discipline him.

The teacher, however, told us the real story: the conflict started because the injured child refused to give my grandson his toy.

A few weeks later, my son and DIL asked me to babysit while they went out to dinner. At one point, while I was in another room ironing and my grandson suddenly disappeared into another room. I heard some rustling and went to check on him. When I walked in, I saw him going through my handbag—and taking money from it. But what shocked me the most wasn’t just what he was doing, it was how he was doing it. There was no guilt, no shame, not even the slightest bit of hesitation. He didn’t stop when he saw me. He just kept digging through my bag, as if it was perfectly normal.”