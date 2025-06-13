I'm afraid theres nothing cps can do. Harsh discipline can be viewed as abuse, but lack of discipline cannot. I'm torn on whether it should be, or if your action was moral. Probably not, calling essentially the cops on family should at least involve the committing of an actual crime, and even then, the crime should either pretty severe or be directed at the child, or I still probably wouldnt. I'm not saying this woman is wrong, but that doesn't make her actions right.
I Reported My DIL to Child Services — She Doesn’t Teach My Grandson Basic Manners
Family is meant to be a safety net, but when beliefs about parenting clash, it can quickly unravel into something painful and divisive. Sometimes the hardest decisions come not from anger, but from love that feels powerless.
One of our readers, a grandmother, recently shared her story, a story about discipline dismissed, boundaries rejected, and the agonizing choice to put a child’s well-being above keeping the peace.
My 8 y.o. grandson is out of control. My DIL refuses make him say SORRY claiming it might traumatize him!
“I never imagined I’d be the kind of person to write a letter like this. I’ve always believed that family matters should stay within the family. But things have gone too far, and now I feel both heartbroken and helpless.
I’m a 50-year-old grandmother. I spent my life raising my own children with love, structure, and yes—strict discipline. So watching my grandson grow up in a home where none of those things seem to exist has been painful beyond words.
My grandson is 8. He’s bright, smart, and curious, and I see so much potential in him. The child is completely out of control. He doesn’t understand the word no, he takes things from other kids at school, and he’s rude to teachers, other parents—even to me.”
My DIL refuses to tell him NO, claiming it might traumatize him.
“My DIL refuses to tell him NO, claiming it might traumatize him. Instead, she lets him do whatever he pleases, brushing off his behavior as ‘just being a kid.’
Every time I try to give her advice, she responds that I’m just too afraid of what people will think—that my parenting methods are ‘too cruel to the children’s psyche,’ as she puts it—and that ‘freedom’ is trending now. According to her, boundaries are outdated and discipline is a form of oppression. But it’s more than that.”
Recently, he pushed another child at school, the kid was seriously hurt.
“Recently, he pushed another child at school, the kid was seriously hurt. But instead of holding him accountable, she decided to coddle him by buying him an expensive new smartphone. She said he was just ‘expressing frustration’ and once again refused to discipline him.
The teacher, however, told us the real story: the conflict started because the injured child refused to give my grandson his toy.
A few weeks later, my son and DIL asked me to babysit while they went out to dinner. At one point, while I was in another room ironing and my grandson suddenly disappeared into another room. I heard some rustling and went to check on him. When I walked in, I saw him going through my handbag—and taking money from it. But what shocked me the most wasn’t just what he was doing, it was how he was doing it. There was no guilt, no shame, not even the slightest bit of hesitation. He didn’t stop when he saw me. He just kept digging through my bag, as if it was perfectly normal.”
That was the last straw, I punished my grandson.
“That was the last straw. When he took money from my bag without asking, I punished him. I sat him down, calmly explained why what he did was wrong, and gave him a consequence—no video games or treats that evening. It wasn’t harsh. It was simply a lesson.
When my DIL found out, she banned me from seeing him. She was furious. And even accused me of ‘traumatizing’ him and banned me from seeing him. Just like that, I was cut off from my grandson.
It broke my heart.
But more than that. It scared me. What kind of person will he grow up to be if no one ever tells him when he’s wrong? If boundaries are treated like cruelty, and consequences are seen as personal attacks?”
My DIL cut me off from my grandson and son.
“I wrestled with what to do. For weeks, I cried. I prayed. And then, with a heavy heart, I did something I never thought I would do: I called Child Services. I reported that my daughter-in-law was showing signs of parental neglect, and that the child was exhibiting antisocial and destructive behavior. They promised to launch an investigation.
I am so ashamed of what I did. I didn’t do it for revenge. Not because I don’t love my family. But because that little boy deserves better. He deserves guidance. He deserves someone who will care enough to say no, to teach him respect, and to help him grow into a kind, grounded person.
I’m still upset. I cry every day. I honestly don’t know if I did the right thing.
Maybe someone out there can help me see more clearly? Did I go too far?”
Here’s our take on the situation:
Thank you so much for opening your heart and sharing your story. We truly hope our words bring you comfort, understanding, and a bit of light as you find your way through this difficult chapter. Sometimes, protecting a child means standing in the gap where others won’t. It means making the impossible choice, not because you want to, but because no one else is willing to.
- Courage isn’t always loud. Sometimes it sounds like tears behind closed doors. Sometimes it looks like picking up the phone and doing what no one else will. Reporting your concerns wasn’t a betrayal; it was a cry for help on behalf of a child who can’t ask for it himself.
- Love does the hard things. Real love doesn’t always feel good in the moment. It corrects. It protects. It risks being misunderstood for the sake of doing what’s right. Your heart broke because your love is real, and that love made you brave enough to act.
- Being a grandmother doesn’t mean being silent. You saw a child in distress. You saw parenting turn into permissiveness, and you stepped in, not to shame, but to shield. You didn’t act out of anger. You acted out of deep, aching concern. That isn’t something to feel ashamed of. It’s something to honor.
You didn’t go too far, you stepped forward when everyone else stepped back. That’s not weakness. That’s wisdom. You did what you believed was right in a world where far too many people look the other way. And that, dear grandmother, is something to be proud of, even if it hurts.
You’re not alone. And you’re not wrong. You’re a protector. And that matters more than you know.
We agreed my sister-in-law’s family could join our family trip: only if they paid their own way. Then her husband quit his job and stopped looking for work. I assumed they wouldn’t come. But two weeks ago, my wife told me something that changed everything... Click here to read the whole story.