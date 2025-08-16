I’ll Never Forgive My Parents for the Life They Took From Me

Even in my teen years, they got me the lowest phone model while all my friends walked around with high-end models. I even decided to work part-time to earn a little side cash since my parents never gave me an allowance, saying, “You have to make your own money.” I never understood how they enrolled me in such an expensive school but allowed us to live so poorly.



I’m now in college and in lots of school debt. I’m barely getting by, so I asked my parents if I could stay with them for a bit, and they agreed. One night, they went out. I was cleaning around when I saw that one of my dad’s drawers was open. I went to close it, but, instead, reached in. I found a bunch of documents. Turns out my parents weren’t struggling at all. In fact, they owned multiple properties, had a large savings account, an impressive private investment portfolio, and many other assets.