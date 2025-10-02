My Husband Demanded Me to Get a Job and Assumed My Parents Would Babysit Without Pay

Dear Bright Side,



I live with my husband and twin toddlers. While we don’t exactly live ’comfortably,’ we’re still able to get by with my husband’s salary. But now, my husband is complaining about the lack of luxuries, like vacations and being able to afford better things. So, he kept telling me to get a job.



But, he doesn’t realize that having twin toddlers means that I’m exhausted from the feedings, tantrums and all. He said, “Your parents can babysit anyway! Your mom can easily do it,” I refused, and he called me “spoiled.” So I finally agreed. The next day, I secretly stopped managing the household calendar, grocery orders, and doctor visits, all the invisible work he never notices.



I got a job during that time at a small company while my mom sat with the kids. One day, the school called and told us the twins had lice and had to stay home. My mom wasn’t available and we couldn’t afford a nanny yet. My husband told me I have to stay with them.



I asked him, “What about my job?” and he just looked angry. After just days of missed grocery orders, doctor visits, and regular cleaning, the house was a complete mess. My husband still insisted that it was my fault, despite him telling me that I should get a job. I don’t know how to deal with him anymore. Please help.



Lina H.