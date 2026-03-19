40 years ago, my friend was using the LABELS from large cans of peaches to paper her BATHROOM WALLS. She was almost done when she noticed that she had put several labels on UPSIDE DOWN. I thought she should keep it that way. SHE didn't. Took it ALL DOWN, and took ANOTHER year to get the number of labels she needed to start over.🤯
15 Brutally Honest DIY Fails Homeowners Secretly Fear
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No salary prepares you for the harsh renovation — the family tension, the neighbors, the moments when compassion is the last thing you feel. These 15 real stories prove that people who refused to lose their kindness and empathy came out with far more than a finished house.
My neighbor blamed me for years of damage.
- My neighbor came over on day three and said the vibrations from the demolition were cracking his foundation. I said that seemed unlikely given we were replacing kitchen cabinets. He said he had photos.
The photos showed cracks in his drywall that had clearly been there for years — you could see the old paint over previous repairs. I told him politely that I disagreed. He said he’d get a structural engineer. I said that sounded like a great idea.
His own engineer came, looked at the “renovation damage,” and told him the cracks were from his own foundation settling over fifteen years and he needed $35,000 in repairs unrelated to anything I’d done.
My neighbor didn’t speak to me for two months. Then one evening he knocked and asked if I had my contractor’s number. He said he seemed like someone he could trust.
Good way to start your morning.
My father forgot to tell me the renovations would be taking the stairs out today.
Contractors forgot one important detail.
- There was an old jet tub being replaced, sink torn out and replaced, and toilet. The guys doing it didn’t tell me which day I’d be without a toilet, I just got home from work around 6 p.m. and they’re like, “The toilet will be back in tomorrow.” I had to scramble to find some place to stay for the night where I could have a toilet. © Unknown author / Reddit
The renovations look so easy on Instagram.
Mum and Dad are getting the bathroom renovated and the tiler did this.
The bats were the final straw.
- I was a renter in an old Victorian that had new owners. They had to rewire the place and the electricians punched holes in the walls and ceiling. This project took weeks.
When the holes were opened in the ceiling, bats came down from the attic so I had to patch over the holes with cardboard and tape until the electricians came back to finish up...
Actually I think I gave my 60 days notice and left before they patched the holes. There was already a mouse problem, and the bats were too much. © Unknown author / Reddit
I’m not crazy to tell them that this work is unacceptable right? They are asking for final payment already...
What happens when you’re renovating and remove a load-bearing wall.
From renovation nightmare to lawsuit.
- Hired a contractor for a $9K job at my boyfriend’s empty rental home. Seven months later, he had barely done anything.
Even what little he did complete was awful, and then he just walked off with $7K. We had no choice but to cut our losses, hire a real company for $15K, and they finished the whole thing in two days. That was a year ago.
Now, I’m being sued for $9,999 just for leaving a negative review. My court date is next Friday, and honestly, if I lose, I’m losing faith in everything. © stukufie / Reddit
Sink attached to the toilet, forming a perfect slide.
Spent $40,000 renovating my new home. Just got the itemized budget, “Install Sliding Door Stopper: $100.” Here’s a photo of the “installed” door stopper.
Our bathroom became a viral disaster.
- My husband hired his brother to renovate our bathroom to save money. It took eight months. The toilet faced the wrong direction. The shower had no drain. I told my husband it was the brother or me.
We had screaming fights for weeks. Finally called a real plumber to fix everything. He took one look and started laughing. Said it was the most creative bathroom he’d ever seen and asked if he could photograph it for his Instagram.
It went viral. My brother-in-law now has a following of 200k people who love his disaster projects. He quit his job. He’s doing great.
Concrete overflowed out of the toilet.
❓HOW does CONCRETE come OUT OF THE TOILET❓ Were they MIXING it IN the toilet?
Reply
My husband destroyed our kitchen.
- I came home to find my husband had ripped out the entire kitchen while I was at my sister’s for the weekend. No warning. No conversation. Just — gone. Cabinets, counters, appliances, all of it.
I stood in the doorway and felt something shift in me that I wasn’t sure would shift back. We’d been struggling for a long time and this felt like the last thing. I asked him why.
He handed me a photo he’d found behind the old cabinets during demo — our first apartment, the two of us, young and laughing. He said he’d been trying to find us again for months and didn’t know how else to start.
We ate takeout on the floor for six weeks while we rebuilt it together. It was the best six weeks we’d had in years.
Life is full of unexpected challenges, but sometimes it’s the small acts of kindness that leave the biggest impact. Don’t miss our next article about inspiring acts of everyday kindness that restore your faith in people.
Preview photo credit reduxde / Reddit
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